Group petitions Senate, claims fresh cases of yellow fever in Kwara

There were palpable fears yesterday in Kwara State that an outbreak of Yellow Fever recorded in the state would have spread to nine other Local Government Areas of the state. Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole had earlier confirmed the outbreak of the disease in Oke-Owa community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state based on the outcome of laboratory tests conducted at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and confirmed at the Institut Pasteur, Dakar, Senegal on September 12.

However, a non-governmental organization, Harmony Community Healthcare Concepts, in a petition to a Senator, representing Kwara South senatorial district, Hon. Rafiu Ibrahim, claimed that the disease had spread to nine other local government areas of the state based on the latest report of the CDC.

But the state government- led by Governor AbdulFatai Ahmed, had however denied the claims, saying there had been no fresh cases of the disease in the state apart from the ones confirmed by the Federal Government and that the nine local government areas were only earmarked for vaccination because of the earlier outbreak.

The group, in the letter signed by its Programme Director, Olaitan Oyin Zubair listed the affected local government areas to include Oyun, Edu, Irepodun, Moro, Oke-Ero, Isin, Ilorin South, Ilorin East and Patigi.

