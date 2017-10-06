Group storms British embassy, demands Kanu’s extradition

Protesters led by a civil society organisation, Advocates of Social Justice for All (ASJA) yesterday stormed the British High Commission office in Abuja, insisting that the United Kingdom should release the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to face his trial in the country. Justice Abdu Kafarati of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had last month granted an order proscribing IPOB.

The Federal Government had consequently gazetted the proscription. But shortly after IPOB was outlawed, its leader, Kanu, disappeared. It was however speculated that he might have fled to the UK. Executive Director of the group, Patriot Asogo Venatius Torkuma who led the protest vowed to occupy the UK High Commission until Kanu was produced by the UK authorities.

He said: “Nigerian Government is unhappy that despite the overwhelming evidence that Kanu is now in the U.K, the Bristish High Commission is feigning ignorance and also demanding his whereabouts.

“The Advocates of Social Justice for All is here today in fulfillment of its earlier demand that the United Kingdom, through its High Commission should produce the leader of the terrorist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Nnamdi Kanu, whom we have now reliably verified to have escaped to London through the active collaboration of his second country. “We had clearly stated that we shall occupy this High Commission should the UK fail to produce Kanu.

“Our stance was informed by the knowledge that the UK was instrumental to the escape of the terrorist leader only for it to turn around to ask Nigerian authorities for clarification on the state and status of Kanu because Nnamdi Kanu holds dual citizenship of Nigeria and the United Kingdom, we do not refute the High Commission’s right to inquire about its “citizen” so to speak.

