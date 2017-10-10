Group to tackle herdsmen, farmers’ crisis in North-East

A group, Fulbe Development Association of Nigeria (FULDAN), yesterday organised a one-day sensitisation meeting in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, to discuss issues that bordering on the unity of Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the North-East part of the country.

The meeting, which had in attendance Fulani stakeholders from Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba and Bauchi states, delivered papers and sensitised the people on the need to live in peace with their host communities with a view to improving the economy of the country.

Adamawa State Chairman of the association, Mallam Salihu Abba, said the sole aim of the meeting was to improve the well-being of Fulani people in order to make them live a fulfilled life as well as respect the culture of their host communities.

Abba revealed that the usual herdsmen and farmers’ crisis being experienced in the country was as a result of the treatment meted out to the nomads, who were not well sensitised on the norms of other communities.

According to him, the organisation was now posed to educate the people, while a short term solution will be put in place to solve the age-long farmers and herdsmen’s clashes in the country.

He said crisis usually occur between the herdsmen and farmers during harvest period, hence the need for sensitisation to avoid such clashes.

Abba reiterated that the short term solution would enable farmers and herdsmen to come together and settle their differences without any third party involvement while the middle and long term solutions would involve major stakeholders like government that will bring an enabling environment for both parties as a lasting peace.

