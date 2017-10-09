Guber poll: We’ll shut Anambra, says banned IPOB

Ahead of November 18 governorship election in Anambra State, the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has again renewed call for the boycott of the election, insisting that its members would shut Anambra on election day.

Instead, while declaring a-sit-at-home, the proscribed IPOB insisted on referendum for the people of the old Biafra region. In a statement by its spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB said genuine members of the South-East region must stay at home and boycott the election in Anambra State on November 18 unless the group’s desire for self-determination was granted by the federal government.

It reads: “November 18, 2017 gubernatorial election in Anambra state is a day of destiny for all lovers of freedom. Every genuine Biafran desiring freedom for Biafra from the caliphate called Nigeria, must not only stay at home on that day but must also make sure those around them do not vote. November 18, 2017 is a date with history.

“If Biafrans succeed in demonstrating before international observers that we are serious about our freedom by locking down Anambra State on that day, the world will be in no doubt that Biafra is unstoppable. Our destiny is firmly in our hands.

We must teach corrupt Igbo politicians that money cannot buy IPOB because we are special breed untainted by the corrupt tendencies of Nigerian politics. Locking down Anambra State will pave the way for IPOB to announce a date for substantive referendum later next year with or without the approval of Nigeria.

“Election boycott is the only legitimate tool left in the hands of the oppressed people to register our displeasure with the ongoing genocide in our land, arbitrary arrests, torture and reign of saboteurs in government houses across Biafraland. If we vote, Nigeria will never again take Biafra agitation serious.

“The whole world is watching to see how serious we are towards the realisation of this great nation of Biafra. The successful boycott of the election come November 18 will prove to the entire world how determined we are towards having our own new nation where all men will be equal before the law.

Like this: Like Loading...