Gunmen abduct music star, Osayomore, injure wife

Popular music icon, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph, has been kidnapped and his wife shot in Benin, the Edo State capital. The musician was abducted around 10p.m. at Orovie village, off Upper Ekewan Road in Egor Local Government Area of the state.

The musician was billed to perform at the first corona- tion anniversary ceremonies of His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare 11, coming up soon in the kingdom. Osayomore was known and loved by his fans for his kind of music. It was also gathered that the musician’s wife, whose name could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, sustained gunshot injury on the head.

Members of the family of the musician were yet to establish contact with the abductors as at the time of this report. Osayomore’s abduction came barely a week after the Executive Director of Ogba Zoo and Nature Park, Dr. Andy Ehanire, was kidnapped in the state.

He was abducted after gunmen swooped on the tourism centre, killing three policemen. Ehanire was yet to be released. Gunmen on Wednesday, September 27, kidnapped a priest in Auchi Diocese, Reverend Frater Lawrence Adorolo, at Okpella, Etsako East Council Area of the state. Adorolo, who was later released on Sunday by his captors, was as the parish priest of Saint Benedict’s Church, Iddo 2, Okpella.

ThestatePolicePublicRelations Officer (PPRO), DSP Moses Nkombe, when contacted yesterday, said operatives of the command received the report about Osayamore’s kidnap around 11p.m. Nkombe said: “Policemen have been drafted to hot spots across the state and assured that the command would do its best to secure the release of Osayomore.”

The leadership and members of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), yesterday condemned the abduction of Osayomore. The body described his abduction as an abomination.

