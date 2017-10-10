Gunmen kill 10, sack Rivers community

Wike: Police sabotaging security

Gunmen yesterday opened fire on sleeping residents of Mgbuoshimili community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State and killed 10 people. After the killing in the community, which hosts oil company, Agip, the state police command deployed a team of policemen in the area.

But Governor Nyesom Wike blamed the police for sabotaging security in the state, stressing that the police high command was politicising security instead of complimenting his administration in the fight against criminality. Wike complained that despite writing to the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris, “to transfer those who sabotaged our security out of the state, they are still in the state carrying out kidnapping and armed robbery with the use of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) platform”.

Some residents of Mgbuoshimili said they could not pinpoint what led to the killing, but disclosed that the gunmen struck about 3a.m. and started moving from house to house and shot people. The gunmen also burnt a house where a victim was killed by the fire, said a resident.

The man said neighbours did not know that people were killed until in the morning when they heard cries from nearby compounds. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the attack, did not disclose the number of people killed.

He only said some were victims of stray bullets. Omoni said that the moment the police got wind of the shooting; the command deployed its men to prevent a breakdown of law and order. The PPRO said that the police were doing everything possible to bring the perpetrators to book.

Wike, who spoke when course participants of the National Defence College Study Tour to the state paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Port Harcourt, noted that the state was suffering certain avoidable security infractions because of the politics introduced in security management. While commiserating with the families of the deceased, the governor assured the people that his administration would continue to strengthen security, despite the acts by SARS to sabotage the state security architecture.

He said: “We had a security in cident, I expected the state Commissioner of Police to be here to brief me and for us to plan to forestall a recurrence, but he will not come. He may brief me over the telephone.”

The governor alleged that the SARS Commander, Mr. Akin Fakorede, was specifically positioned in the state by the police high command to disorganise the state security architecture. He noted that Fakorede, “who was indicted by the official election report of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for participating in the repeated rigging of elections,” had been left in the state to continue to wreak havoc on the security architecture. Wike also said that his administration had invested in youth development and empowerment in order to improve the security situation of the state.

He said: “We wrote to the Inspector-General of Police to transfer those who sabotage our security out of the state, but he chose to leave them. Instead, the security saboteurs are busy participating in kidnapping and armed robbery with the use of SARS platform. “Everyday people are crying on radio about their experiences with SARS, yet the police high command has refused to act.”

The governor also said that certain official Federal Government policies and decisions also negatively affected security in the Niger Delta, which was considered safe for the drilling of oil, but not safe for the international oil companies to have their head offices. Meanwhile, the state government has called on security operatives to fish out the gunmen who killed 10 in Mgbuoshimini community.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Emma Okah, who made the appeal in a statement, while condemning the attack, stressed that the state would not allow criminals and their sponsors to have their way.

He said: “The state government is ready to spare nothing to support the security agencies get these killers irrespective of where they are found. Even in their holes, smoke them out from there and you should have no rest until we get to the end of the case, until we see justice.” While commiserating with the families of the deceased, he noted that the incident underscored the stand of government that security and crime prevention was the concern of everybody and should not be politicised so that the state could grow. Okah added that the sudden breakdown of security architecture was fallout of the activities of some politicians in Eleme Local Government Area at the weekend where over 1,000 policemen and other security agents as well as some Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were redeployed from their duty posts.

The commissioner called on the public to stand up and cooperate with the police and other security agencies in their duties. He said: “Rivers State government will continue to give the security agencies all the support they require to ensure the security of our state and reduce incidents of crime.”

