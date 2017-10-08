Gunmen kill final year varsity student in Ebonyi

They carted away our monies, phones, laptops –Survivours

Gunmen numbering about four yesterday shot dead a final year student of Business Education in Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Abakaliki, Chinedu Linus and robbed him of his money, laptop, handsets and other valuables.

The hoodlums also robbed all the students and other tenants in the hostel of the deceased, who hailed from Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of the state. The gunmen had invaded the deceased hostel, Lucky City Hostel in Ishieke campus of the University at about 1:30 am during a heavy downpour and killed him before robbing him and his neighbours. They gained entry into the hostel located in a secluded area through a ladder which they used and climbed in.

An eyewitness and 200 level student of Political Science in the University, Eric John said they were sleeping when they heard someone knocking at the gate and Chindu Linus, who is the President of the hostel came out holding a rod to find out who was knocking. “We were all sleeping at about 1:30am when we heard someone knocking at the gate and our presido, Chinedu Linus came out to know who was actually knocking. He didn’t know that the hoodlums had used ladder and climbed into the compound.

“He was with a rod when he went out to defend himself. When he went out, they were asking him where is the money is. Where is the money? Where is the money? The next I heard we heard was a gunshot. They collected his laptop and money, come to my own house and collected my N15, 000 and two phones.

The N15, 000 they collected from me was given to me in my village by my parents because I travelled to my village to get some money for my feeding. “Before this incident happened, they had come to our neighbours in the other building and robbed everybody there.

They also made away with our electricity bill money which they collected from students at gun point,” he said. Another eyewitness, Ina Gbiria, who lives close to the entrance gate of the hostel with her policeman husband and children said she heard a footstep e and she went out to know who was entering the compound at that late hour.

“I went out and saw someone who entered our compound, another person followed him. I asked them who they were and they threatened to shot me and showed me guns. I panicked when I saw their guns and my husband was not around, he was on night duty somewhere.

“Before I could realised it, they pushed me and I fell down. I wanted to shout but they said if I do, they will shot me and I begged them that I will not shout. I lay down on the ground immediately. They entered my children’s room and I begged them not to touch the children in the room because they are my children. “They left and went to my neighbours room. They collected his money and two phones.

They kept breaking all the doors in our compound and I later heard a gunshot when they approached the exit gate side of the compound where our Presido, Chinedu Linus is living. “I thought they shot the guns to scare people away not knowing that it was our presido that they had shot dead. When they left, we came out and saw him lying lifeless,” she explained.

While addressing the students, Special Adviser to Governor Dave Umahi on Students Affairs, Onwe Gideon expressed sadness on the incident. He said the government had urged security agents to include the Lucky City Hostel as one of security flashpoints which should be patrolled by them every 24 hours

