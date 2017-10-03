Gunmen kill The Sun circulation rep

Three armed men believed to be robbers yesterday shot dead the Daily Sun Newspapers Circulation Representative in Onitsha, Mr. Fabian Obi, after robbing him and some vendors who were in his office of an undisclosed amount of money.

The incident created fear among newspaper distributors, vendors and people who do business on Old Market Road, Onitsha while Obi was being rushed to the hospital for treatment.

A witness told journalists that as soon as the robbers, operating on a motorcycle, arrived the area opposite the General Post Office two of them went straight to the one-story building office of Daily Sun Newspaper, while one waited on their motorcycle. It was learnt that three vendors, who were in Obi’s office at the time, were making payment for their weekend sales when the robbers ordered them to bring out the money they had. They also ordered Obi to hand over the money he had collected but he initially tried to resist the order.

However, on seen their gun, Obi surrendered and handed over the money. The deceased hailed from Umuoji in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. After handing over the money, Obi tried to leave the office, but the gunmen ordered him to sit down. But in the process, there was a scuffle between him and the robbers. The gunmen were said to have shot him three times in his heart region.

A vendor, who spoke with Obi shortly before the incident, told our correspondent that the deceased returned from Lagos on Sunday, where he had gone to see his wife, who was robbed and wounded after she was pushed out of a moving bus by “One Chance” robbers. Obi was rushed to New Hope Hospital on the orders of the Onitsha Police Area Commander, Mr. Abubakar Yahaya, who was informed of the incident.

However, at the hospital, Obi was confirmed dead by three doctors. His body was deposited at St Charles Borromeo Hospital mortuary. Yahaya, the Division Police Officer in charge of Central Police Station (CPS), Onitsha, Mr. Ikechukwu Egbochukwu, and the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), were at the mortuary for necessary documentation. Yahaya expressed shock and promised that the police would do everything within their reach to arrest the perpetrators.

Like this: Like Loading...