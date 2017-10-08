Hakeem Kae Kazim Rugged actor

Hakeem Kae Kazeem is not your regular actor; he is talented and this speaks for him as he features in globally recognised award-winning films. He is popular for Hollywood blockbusters like ‘Starz’ series, ‘X-Men origins: Wolverine’, ‘Hotel Rwanda’ and so on. Hakeem was born on October 1 1962 in Lagos State, where he spent his early life before relocating with his family to London, England.

His acting interest was discovered during school plays and he went on to train at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

After a successful transition to television with some popular British films, he then moved to South Africa to continue with his acting career.

Fondly called the man with the beautiful voice, his voice has been featured on numerous T.V and video games which he does for fun. The style of this British Nigerian actor is modest, yet sophisticated.

His outfits exude panache and class fit for those who know their way around fashion. Hakeem is married to Bronwyn, his South African wife and they have three lovely daughters.

Like this: Like Loading...