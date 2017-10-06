Hate speech: Imo lawmaker opposes Owerri Speakers’ resolution

An Imo lawmaker, Honourable Mike Iheanetu had opposed a resolution by the speakers of the 36 Houses of Assembly on hate speeches as presented at their special session in Owerri. Iheanetu, representing Aboh Mbaise state constituency in the Imo state House of Assembly explained in a telephone conversation that it was fallacious to deliberate on hate speeches without mentioning hate actions what provoke hate speeches.

He, however, regretted that the country was at a cross road as sensitive national issues should be addressed holistically with the overall interest of the people. He insisted insisting that the vexed issue of ‘hate speech’ should be tackled from the root and not cosmetically. He said: “I raised my hand not because I love hate speech, nor because I love conflict. I raised my hand because I love Nigeria and detest hate speech.

As a matter of fact, I commend my Speaker and other Speakers from other states’ Houses Assembly for condemning hate speech but some things should be placed first. We have to build on a good foundation. So, as good as the motion was, we missed a critical leg of the motion

