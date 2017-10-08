Head that deserve God’s honour (2)

Like we discussed in the last edition, Jesus Christ is the answer if you get your desired miracles. You cannot enjoy God’s honour (which will produce results men will see in your life) until you put in place some things in your life and reposition yourself for God’s blessings.

Get born again: Confess your sins to God, identify with Jesus Christ. By so doing you have direct access to the blessing prepared already for you to possess as God’s child. No matter how good you are to the world, not being born again disconnects you from divinity. This is an opportunity to identify with Jesus. Irrespective of your wealth or foundation, without Christ in your life there are so many things you can’t have access to. One of them is peace; you can be financially, materially and martially balanced yet you lack happiness, fulfillment of purpose, divine heath and other things that money can’t buy. These are things one cannot buy with money; accepting Jesus Christ as your Lord and savior which is the greatest miracle anyone can possess. If you have not given your life to Jesus Christ, please kindly say Lord Jesus Christ, come into my life, I accept that I am a sinner, and confess my sins today, Jesus Christ cleanse me from all unrighteousness and write my name in the precious book of life; thank you Jesus Christ for this opportunity. If you have prayed the above prayers, look for a Bible believing church and start a new life. Send me an sms or whatsapp message to rejoice with you.

Believe in God and His son Jesus Christ. It’s an error to go to church and yet live in doubt. Believe that God can give you the miracles you desire and you will possess them.

“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” -John 14:6

Have faith: Hebrew 11:1-6 1 Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. For by it the elders obtained a good report. Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen wer

e not made of things which do appear. By faith Abel offered unto God a more excellent sacrifice than Cain, by which he obtained witness that he was righteous, God testifying of his gifts: and by it he being dead yet speaketh. By faith Enoch was translated that he should not see death; and was not found, because God had translated him: for before his translation he had this testimony, that he pleased God. But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him. You cannot get anything positive in life without faith.

You are a product of your faith. Verse 6 of Hebrews 11 above made us understand that.

Be Discipline: 1Corinthians 9:24-27 24. 2 Corinthians 5:17. Try to live a new life. Follow the ways of God and written in the bible.

Believer in prayer: Mark 11:24 says: “Therefore I say unto you, what things so ever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them.” Prayer is making your request known. Lean to always make your request known to God at all time. Pray without season Apostle Paul said to us.

You must serve God: You cannot earn wages from where you are not working. Your service will provoke open doors and unending testimonies.

Put yourself where God can call and choose you.

