Job 1:1says: “There was a man in the land of Uz, whose name was Job; and that man was perfect and upright, and one that feared God, and eschewed evil.”

Job was a man that lived his life according to the will of God Almighty. In the scripture above, Job’s testimony was that “he was perfect and upright” Job lived a honest and obedient life in that even with all the troubles he encountered he still trusted in God. In Psalms 1:1-6, it’s very clear what God expects from us as His children and what we stand to enjoy from Him when we act and live according to His WILL and PURPOSE.

God loves us as His children and He is will to HONOUR us with His BLESSINGS. But its not everyone on earth that deserve God’s honour.

2Timothy 2:19-24. 19 Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let everyone that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.20 But in a great house there are not only vessels of gold and of silver, but also of wood and of earth; and some to honour, and some to dishonour. 21 If a man therefore purge himself from these, he shall be a vessel unto honour, sanctified, and meet for the master’s use, and prepared unto every good work.22 Flee also youthful lusts: but follow righteousness, faith, charity, peace, with them that call on the Lord out of a pure heart. 23 But foolish and unlearned questions avoid, knowing that they do gender strifes.

The scriptures above explains to us who can be HONOURED by God. Don’t be deceived God can only bless those who identify with His son Jesus. John 3:16-18. If you must enjoy God’s HONOUR in life, you repent of your sins. Rev. 2:5. The grace to repent and live a decent life is upon you in Jesus name.

I want to continue by explaining in details what I mean by “The head that deserve God’s honour”

Head- There are so many definitions of the word ‘Head’ but one of the definition in an online dictionary says; Head is an individual person- so here we look at the personality called head.

DeservE- To be entitled to something, to be worthy to have earn or win. To deserve means to be rewarded.

God- is a Single deity

Honour- Recognition of importance or a spiritual value and respect.

Therefore, the phrase; “The Head that Deserve God’s Honour” is an individual personality entitled for God’s divine recognition for spiritual and physical values. When I talk about the head that deserve God’s honour, I am talking about someone who has distinguished him/herself in service to God.

You can’t be qualified for God’s honour until you are known by God by reason for your service to Him.

In Malachi 1:6, God asked us as His priest, He is our father, where is His honour. In other words, where is His position in our lives. As a believer, God’s position in your life must be supreme.

Like this: Like Loading...