Herbalists kidnap, sell girl for N60,000

Police in Lagos State have nabbed two herbalists for allegedly kidnapping and selling a five-year-old girl for N60,000. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, said the two suspects, Tajudeen Aremu Makanjuola (65) aka Oluwo and Tunde Ajibolorunsoro (57) aka Professor, carried out the deed on September 15 at the Meiran area of Alagbado, Lagos.

Edgal added that the two men specialised in kidnapping infants and young persons for ritual purposes According him, one of the suspects, Ajibolorunsoro, confessed to have sold the child for N60,000 to Makanjuola, his friend.

“Only God knows what the buyers do with these children. Investigations are still ongoing to arrest every member of the gang,” the commissioner said. Makanjuola, however, denied being involved in such a dreadful deed. He explained that he was a trado-medical herbalist.

The suspect said that he was shocked that his friend, Ajibolorunsoro, fingered him as buyer of the missing child. He said: “I don’t know what Tunde is talking about. I don’t know anything about any kidnapped or missing girl.

Tunde implicated me and I don’t know why. He even said I should forgive him for implicating me.” The suspected seller, Ajibolorunsoro, confessed to have lied against Makanjuola. According to him, he had to mention his innocent friend because policemen pressurised him to mention someone.

In another development, Mr. Olamilekan Alatise, who allegedly masterminded the abduction of a four-year-old girl, Juliana Taye, at a shrine at Iwaya, Yaba for sacrificial purpose, has confessed.

Alatise was alleged to have abducted the girl on July 24. He fingered his sister and another suspect, who is on the run, as part of the people that carried out the dreadful act.

