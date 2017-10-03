Heritage Bank, US, others partner in boosting creative industry

Heritage Bank Plc is stimulating economic diversification through support for the Nigerian creative industry as an alternative to crude oil. The MD/CEO of the bank, Ifie Sekibo, yesterday stated this at the Exhibition Gallery of National Museum Benin by the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) in collaboration with the Edo State Government, and the Smithsonian Institute, United States of America.

The exhibition, which had Heritage Bank as lead sponsor, focused on photographic works of Chief Solomon Alonge, photographer to Royal Court of Benin kingdom during the reign of Oba Akenzua II.

Represented by the Executive Director, Jude Monye, he affirmed that: “the art and culture industry has become one of the major contributors to so many countries Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Heritage Bank is committed to supporting it because it is part of Nigeria’s heritage.” According to him, Heritage Bank has continued to make efforts in supporting ideologies like this, through the use of arts as a tool to promote cultural awareness and to help younger Nigerians form a strong sense of National identity.

He assured that the bank would always be driven by cultural heritage in delivering distinctive financial services to create, preserve and transfer wealth. In his presentation, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, called on states to emulate Edo in collaborating with the federal government to promote culture, tourism and the arts.

The minister, who was represented by Director General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Yusuf Usman, said synergy amongst corporate bodies, states and the federal government would guarantee diversification of Nigeria’s economy whilst showcasing its rich culture.

Like this: Like Loading...