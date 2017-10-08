High Jump Lessons

A Nigerian Man Learns the Value of Doing All Things with Love ANTHONY DIENYE

When I was in col­lege, I had the chance to take part in a high-jumping competition at my school.

I loved high-jumping and knew I was good at it. I looked forward to participating in the event and was sure I would be a good representative of my school house, But as the day ap­proached, I became uneasy. 1 began having trouble at practice and felt as though I couldn’t do anything well.

Finally the day arrived, and the event began. Although I was a little nervous, I made jump after jump successfully, each one more challenging than before.

Then it happened. The bar was set to a height that few of us were able to go above.

On my first attempt, I couldn’t clear the bar. I tried a second time and failed again. Frustrated and un­happy, I resigned myself to losing the competition.

Then I remembered I always have spiritual help at hand. While the others contin­ued to make their attempts at clearing the bar, 1 decided to do a short spiritual exercise. I asked the Mahanta to show me what was holding me back. In my contemplation, the Inner Master explained I had become too attached to the outcome of the competition. To be successful at anything, it was best to let go, relax, and do all things with love.

I decided I would try to scale the height one more time. This time, with my atten­tion on the Mahanta, I put all the love I could into the jump, without too much concern for the outcome. I easily made it over the bar and went on to the next level of competition! At the end of the day, I was declared the first runner-up in the junior boys’ category.

I was so grateful to the Mahanta and silently thanked him for his help. This experience was a valuable spiritual lesson that went beyond just a sports competition. I learned that with all things, I need to practice love and detachment. Then, through the Spiritual Exercises of ECK, the Master will help me jump higher in my spiritual life too.

The greatest thing we can possibly gain from this life is the ability to love, and to love greatly. Put full attention on the daily affairs in your life, for this is also part of that which touches the spiritual consciousness.

Most important in the spiritual works of ECK is the knowledge that a solution to every problem is within us. Whatever you plan to do, find something you really want to do and are willing to sweat and labour for without recognition.

We always have to remember why we are here. Is it to gain something for ourselves in some material way? Or is it to love and give service to God? We owe it ourselves to live life to its fullest in whatever we do. A person with a golden heart is filled with love, and likes to see something that he starts completed and done well.

