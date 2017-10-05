Housewife arrested for bathing hubby’s manhood with hot pepper water

A 31-year-old housewife, Ngozi Obasi, was yesterday arraigned before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates Court, Lagos for allegedly pouring a pot of hot water mixed with pepper on the private part of her husband, one Mr Igwe Obasi.

Mrs Obasi, who denied the allegation, was charged with a one count charge of attempted murder.

The accused, who resides, is charged with attempted murder to which she pleaded not guilty.

However, the Prosecutor, Sergeant Kehinde Omisakin, told the court that Ngozi committed the offence on October 1 at 3 at their residence, No. 17 Fatiregun Street, Ilaye in Ebute Meta

Omisakin said that the accused after a heated argument emptied the pot of hot water mixed with pepper on the private part of her husband, in an attempt to kill him.

The prosecutor further said that the offence was contrary to Sections 230 (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Meanwhile, Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias, while ruling on the matter, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Elias said the surety must show proof of tax payment in the past three years to the state government.

The matter was further adjourned till October16 for mention.

