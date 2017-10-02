Human rights abuses could mar Nigeria’s global reputation –U.S.

The United States (U.S.) has warned that human rights abuses and impunity allegedly perpetrated by Nigerian security forces could tarnish Nigeria’s international reputation, undermine the trust of its citizens and impede counter- terrorism efforts in the North-East.

The warning came on the heels of a pledge by the U.S. to provide an additional grant of $54 million towards resolving the humanitarian crisis in the Lake Chad region where millions of people have been forced to flee their homes following the activities of Boko Haram terrorists.

The donation brings to about $700 million the total package the U.S. had invested in the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) over the past two years. U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Mr. Thomas Shannon (Jr.) who disclosed the donation at a special symposium on Nigeria held at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Washington DC, said Nigeria must realise that a military response alone will not lead to sustained peace in the North-East, but rather, a holistic response would be required to restore normalcy in the war-torn region.

He said an enduring solution must include setting the conditions for the safe return of refugees and displaced persons and working with civic leaders to create the social and political infrastructure needed for a lasting peace.

The U.S. government, Shannon said, recognised Nigeria as an important ally in Africa, especially for her leadership roles in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which have resulted in robust peace-building and peacekeeping operations across the continent.

He lauded Nigeria’s peaceful elections in March 2015, which, he said, showed the rest of Africa and the world that a complex, diverse society could conduct peaceful democratic transitions of leadership.

Shannon also observed that Nigeria has been an important partner in the Lake Chad Basin, collaborating with its neighbours to defeat the scourge of Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa. He said the U.S. will continue to support the efforts to bring security and stability to citizens affected by violence in the Lake Chad region.

Shannon said that while humanitarian support had become an immediate necessity, it cannot be a longterm solution. “When Nigeria’s northern governors came to this institution in late 2016, the clear consensus was that addressing the war and poverty plaguing North- East Nigeria required robust initiatives for education, reconciliation and political inclusion.

“It is clear to me that Nigeria is well aware that the fight against terrorism will be won not only by the military’s conduct on the battlefield, but also by its conduct off the field. Nigeria understands that human rights abuses and impunity tarnish its international reputation, undermine the trust of its citizens, impede counterterrorism efforts and ultimately hinder our ability to fully partner with Nigeria.

“A military response alone will not lead to sustained peace in the North- East. A holistic response is required. One that sets the conditions for the safe return of refugees and displaced persons. One where Nigerian government works with civic leaders like we have here today to create the social and political infrastructure needed for a lasting peace,” he said.

Shannon described the U.S.-Nigeria partnership as one rooted in the deep connections between the citizens of both countries as well as in the shared interests of promoting mutually beneficial trade and investment, combatting the surge of terrorism, and responding to Nigeria’s development and governance challenges. According to him, these priorities were being addressed every day through a robust bilateral partnership premised on the fact that there cannot be economic prosperity without peace and no sustained peace without good governance.

“On the economic front, Nigeria stands apart. It is sub-Saharan Africa’s largest economy and the United States’ second largest bilateral trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa. Nigeria’s vibrant and dynamic economy, full of innovation and entrepreneurship, has driven its economic growth.

“According to Global Entrepreneurship Watch, 35 per cent of Nigerians are involved in some sort of entrepreneurial activity. However, Nigeria could unleash its potential further by pursuing growth through market-based policies, not state-centred ones.

A market-based approach that minimizes barriers between buyers and sellers will encourage additional investment and trade and lighten the regulatory load on its budding entrepreneurs and investors,” he said.

