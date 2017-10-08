Before your husband calls you a witch

Peter (not real name) is a man of ideas. When he got married to Jennifer (not real name), he thought he could share his ideas with her. He has always had fantastic and professional business ideas. But almost every time he shared an idea that he thought will bring about success, Jennifer would say “that idea will not work o. You better stop building your castles in the air”. Despite all efforts and resources Peter would put into executing the idea; he always found his projects not succeeding. No single idea he shared with his wife ever worked.

After many years of hearing “that idea will not work o” Peter became uncomfortable in discussing his business plans with his wife. And as if to add salt to injury, after the failure of each idea, Jennifer would say something like this “did I not tell you that it will not work?” But you see, that is not how to talk to a wounded man. A wife should not use words such as “didn’t I tell you” on a wounded husband, neither should a man use such words on a hurting wife.

Peter eventually became fully convinced that Jennifer is a witch. And do you know what? Immediately after he settled it in his spirit and mind that Jennifer is a witch, he began to see her in his dreams as a wicked looking person wanting to harm him.

It took me time to convince Peter that the thing that a person thinks of most of the time or sees most of the time, or reads most of the time or associates with or fully believes can infiltrate into a person’s dream life. It was because Peter trusted God’s ability in me that I understand and see how the spirit realm works, that made him not to send Jennifer packing.

Many men complain that their wives do not encourage them to succeed in life.

Instead, they criticize them. Many have gone to the extent of calling their wives witches or enemies of their progress. Men do not want their wives to be their critiques. Women should understand that when God created the man to be the head and leader of the home, he also put in him the ability to dream dreams that will enable him adequately lead and provide for the home. Some or almost all of these dreams may be wild and mere day dreams. But a woman should not tell the husband such.

Instead, she should hail her husband for possessing the God given ability to dream. After massaging his manly ego, she can go on to say “honey, what if you do it this way? Don’t you think we will get better results? Think about it. Pray about it my great husband. I know you will hit it one day”. 1Peter 3:4 calls this “…a meek and quiet spirit, which is in the sight of God of great prize.” Love you.

