IBB: I’ll sacrifice for Nigeria’s unity if called upon

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), has expressed his readiness to sacrifice for a united and prosperous Nigeria when called upon.

Speaking yesterday to mark Nigeria’s 57th Independence anniversary, he said that all Nigerians must always embrace peace and dialogue as these are antidotes for conflict resolution.

IBB said; “As an active participant in the Civil War and as a retired military officer, with the hard lesson learnt, I will never be tired of calling for the oneness and unity of our great nation. We will forever be ready to sacrifice for a united and prosperous Nigeria when call upon again.”

IBB returned to Nigeria after a seven-week medical vacation in Switzerland and arrived the Minna International Airport at about 3:30pm in a private plane from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Friday.

It should be recalled that he left the shores of the counIBB try few days to his 76th birthday on August 17, this year.

Speaking on the current situation in the country, said even though the nation is bedeviled with senseless agitations and conflicts, there was need for careful appraisal of our journey to nationhood.

He said, “The resilience of the armed forces of Nigeria to curtail secessionist agitations throughout our nation’s post-independence era has reduced tensions and unnecessary destruction of lives and property.”

According to him, dialogue remains the best option in resolving conflicts and agitations in the country, adding that the recent conflicts and agitations, chanting of war slogans and hate speeches are derailing the nation’s development and unity.

“During our tenure in government we deliberately formulated policies, programmes, projects and even the creation of states to further weaken unwholesome agitation for secession and promote mutual and peaceful coexistence devoid of ethnic, religious and regional discrimination,” he said

