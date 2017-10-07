IBL seeks better entrepreneurship

The International Breweries Plc Foundation has called on indigenous entrepreneurs, whose outlook aims at solving some of the social problems facing the South West region to apply for its ‘KickStart’ programme. In a statement by its management, the company said, online applications open October 9 and close on November 6, while noting that this year’s applications can be filled and completed by visiting the organisation website.

The foundation further explained that it came up with the idea because it wanted to contribute to poverty reduction and instill a culture of entrepreneurship “by giving ambitious young entrepreneurs encouragement and practical help to get the business of their dreams off the ground and onto greater heights.

“Since its inception, the KickStart programme has kept to its promise of being a viable scheme for new starters and supporting the expansion of established businesses in industries identified by the Federal Government as having the most potential to create jobs.

“The KickStart programme is run as a competition for budding entrepreneurs and innovators aged between 18 and 35, providing them with businessskills training, development support, mentoring and the chance to get grants.”

