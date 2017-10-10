Idika, you got it wrong on Kalu

Writers do not write out of annoyance or their art showcased on the basis of unsteady emotion; when they do, they mix the point completely together and miss it and render creativity useless. You have written out of anger and with a misplaced emotional base stemmed from your anger that somebody was bold enough to challenge IPOB.

I admire IPOB and my heart will always go to Kanu Nnamdi for being a revolutionist for driving the cause of our national truth despite the fact that he went about it rather childishly and surrounded himself with childish minds.

Kanu Nwokoro Idika, both of us are writers but I am not too certain we are both revolutionist, nonetheless, both of us must have read one or two books on the art of revolution, if we have, then your boss, Kanu Nnamdi got it all wrong.

My best book on revolution is: MY LIFE by the late Fidel Castro. I will recommend you read it. While do revolution fail? Miscalculation, wrong timing and the lack of believe in your pursuit, are some of the reasons. And your boss did not learn a lesson or two from one of the finest minds in the art, the late Ikemba, Odimegwu Ojukwu.

He too got it wrong and made the right decision to leave the scene only to return by whatever means to do the necessary, his application into the political life of the country he once fought against. If Ojukwu did not win in that election, it was because of the hatred people like you still carry in their hearts for what is the truth.

What you and Kanu did not know is that Nigerians and the Igbo from this great country do not need the kind of revolution you and the somewhat intelligent Kanu was trying to champion. I remember my years in the UK when the issue of Boko Haram reared its dirty head, I was in the gathering of some brothers and white colleagues.

The situation was that while my Nigerian brothers thought Boko Haram was a terrorist organisation, of course it has degenerated to that because it was not well handled and quickly, too – I thought otherwise then and my white colleagues saw eye to eye with me because he had followed the happening in our country, that Boko Haram was a child of necessity that was allowed to deepen its roots and extended its branches.

IPOB was getting to that point and something needed to be done. And as it happens, somebody has to stand up to take responsibility; someone bold enough and fearless against the odds. Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu happens to be the best qualified to stand in that gab. And you insulted womanhood by your take on a woman and mother.

If I do not take you to task on this, I should expect the women folk to ask you questions as regards your reason for opting for the noble art of writing. If only you know what a woman can do for the drive for success and the wellbeing of familyhood. May I go personal here? My mother had eight of us and from three different men?

Does this make her a prostitute? Certainly not. In fact, she is the woman I would want to be my mother in the afterlife. Still going personal, there was a time my father said he was going to disown me.

Did I care? He said I was unruly and wanted a lame duck child, which was not possible. You are a writer, and, should I say, unfortunately or fortunately, you are a Nigerian, and pathetically, I am afraid, you cannot get to the pinnacle when you are founded on petty thinking and reasoning.

The unsubstantiated points you raised in your write-up has been there for a long time only fired up now that somebody had to direct you to the door of wisdom that was later heeded at the threshold of vanquish.

As at the time the person you are accusing was the governor of his state, he was perhaps the youngest in his time and perhaps you did not carry out a research on the allocation to the state at that time where he was able to execute the little within the state power and strength.

Or maybe you are one of those who refuses to differentiate between personal wealth and riches as against state wealth and riches. Astonishing! I do not think anybody is saying, especially, Kalu, that you should not have your separate state if you so wish, we all know the present state of Nigeria is not working, masterminded by leadership hopelessness, but for God’s sake, do not take hungry and frustrated people along with you to their early grave whose only prayer is: God, if only you will give us a true and sincere leader.

And I am appalled and really so, that you have to use the former president of the country, Obasanjo for your benchmark for analysis without stating the obvious how one man stood against the political greed of another to try to doctor the constitution of your country to continue to remain relevant when it was glaring that he had failed. You are angry, Odika, and blinded by that anger, you succeeded in making what would have been a brilliant write-up distasteful.

If you think Nigeria or the world needs another genocide in their hand, go and ask Ojukwu who once granted an interview that if he were opportune to do what he did in 1967 he would have done it differently before he died because France would leave you, Britain would forsake you, even Russia, the United States of America and the rest because the world is shopping for economic and political powerhouse with inherent peace and not fools and thoughtlessness.

You must have used the Wikipedia for your research, stupidly enough, you omitted the part where it stated that Orji Uzor Kalu cut his teeth in business at the age of 19. Because you are an angry writer instead of being balanced.

•Ogho writes from Houston, Texas and can be reached on +1-484-498- 88

