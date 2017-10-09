Igbo group to FG: Stop mocking us with 2nd Niger Bridge

Igbo Civil Society Coalition (ICSCO), at the weekend called on the federal government to stop insulting the intelligence of Ndigbo by continuously playing politics with the construction of the second bridge across the River Niger at Onitsha. Instead, the group said the federal government should pay urgent attention and ensure that work resumed at the long abandoned Enugu-Onitsha express way which had become impassable and a death trap.

The coalition made the call after its meeting in Enugu, in a communique signed by the national coordinator of group, Prof. Obasi Igwe and the convener, Nazi Bismarck Oji. The group similarly called on the federal government to put to an end to the continued killing of Ndigbo across the country, 50 years after the Nigeria-Biafra civil war.

The meeting at the weekend coincided with the 50 year anniversary of the gruesome massacre of thousands of Asaba indigenes during the civil war. The coalition also threw its weight behind the nationwide call for the restructuring of the country as a way of accelerating healthy competition for development across the country. It said: “The ICSCO views as a repetitive insult on the intelligence of Ndigbo the remark credited to Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo during his recent visit to Anambra state that the Federal Government was sourcing loan for commencement of work on the construction of Second Niger Bridge at Onitsha.

“While they are sourcing loan from the Moon and Sun, we call on the Federal Government to immediately commence work on the abandoned reconstruction of Enugu-Onitsha Express road which has been rendered completely impassable.

Like this: Like Loading...