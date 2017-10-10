Ighalo gives full scholarship to five less privileged girls

Nigeria Super Eagles and Changchun Yatai FC striker, Odion Jude Ighalo supported five young girls by offering them full scholarship.

He paid offered the full scholarship under FAME Foundation Africa’s #1girl1pen awareness campaign for the girl-child education in Africa.

Appreciating the gesture towards the girls, Award Winning Investigative Journalist and Founder of FAME Foundation Africa, Aderonke Bello thanked Ighalo for helping the girls.

“Uneducated girls are prone to early child marriage which could lead to VVF and many other negative things; we are thanking Ighalo for extending his support to pay for five talented girls who could not afford to go back to school.

“The #1girl1pen campaign is set up to raise awareness for the girl-child education and support girls by ensuring they stay in school and guide them throughout school.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles and Al Ahli defender, Godfrey Oboabona gave full scholarship to three schoolgirls under the awareness campaign.

The unveiling of the girls and official handing over of the scholarship will take place in Abuja on October 11, 2017 at Café De Vie, 12 Amazons street, Maitama – Abuja, at 11:30am .

Like this: Like Loading...