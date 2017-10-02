Ighalo, Mikel hit Uyo

…as Eagles camp opens today

The camp of the Super Eagles will officially open today for the crucial Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Zambia. Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo is the venue of the match and the people of the city will from today welcome the arrival of players, officials and the backroom staff of the team.

Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, who arrived Nigeria few days ago is expected to head for Uyo this morning while skipper Mikel Obi who was expected to arrive last night will also be travelling to the Akwa Ibom State capital today. According to the Media Officer of the team, Toyin Ibitoye, some other players are billed to arrive on Monday (today ) and they will move straight to Uyo. Ibitoye said: “MIkel and Ighalo are sure to be the early birds in camp.

Training starts on Tuesday and we expect the players to be in Monday night or early Tuesday especially because of the magnitude of the match. “Those who played on Sunday are the ones who could delay till Tuesday. All arrangements are in place for this important encounter.”

