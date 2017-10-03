Ikeja electric invests N150m on Ogudu sub-station upgrade

Ikeja Electric, Nigeria’s largest power distribution company, said it has spent over N150million to carry out major rehabilitation work at Ogudu Injection Substation.

The Company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Felix Ofulue, who said this in a statement.

He maintained that the investment was made in a bid to improve power supply in the network of the utility firm, especially across Ojota, Ogudu, Soluyi, Gbagada, Alapere, Oriola and environs.

The rehabilitation, Ofulue said, became necessary as a result of frequent breakdown occasioned by obsolete equipment at the Injection Substation, which most times resulted to serious load shedding and power outages in the areas.

“All the Switch Gear Panels and Cables were completely replaced with new ones to ensure stable and quality power from the Injection Station.

