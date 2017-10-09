I’ll make APC unattractive to Nigerians in 2019 – PDP NPS aspirant

An aspirant to the position of National Publicity Secretary in December’s National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Mohammed Kabir Usman said he would ensure that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) become unelectable in 2019.

Usman who formerly declared to run for the office in Abuja yesterday ‎said Nigeria is fast losing its national virtues and core values since the APC government came to power.

“The present government has shown no vision, demonstrated no actions, but national neglect, greed and division,” he said.

The aspirant noted that the APC has told Nigerians that the nation’s problem did not started with them, adding that by this admission, “it cannot be solved by them.”

Usman however, reminded his party members that the PDP could not implement positive change by merely condemning the APC, stating, “We will have to do a better job by confronting the real problems of the nation, and by pointing the way to a better future.”

He promised to foster partnership with media organisations if elected, as well as create a funded and well-equipped PDP national headquarters social media to promote active participation in collation and dissemination of information as well as enhance timely interaction between the party and members.

Usman regretted that the PDP publicity infrastructure has been effective since the party lost the presidency in 2015.

