I’ll prioritise education – Obaze

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 18 Anambra gubernatorial election, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, has said Anambra primary school students deserve better amenities.

Obaze made this remark while on a visit to Akpu, in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State. The gubernatorial candidate, who used student’s convenience facilities in a nearby primary school midway into the visit, observed that the toilets were clean and sanitized, but could be greatly improved to meet modern standards.

Beyond amenities, Obaze said that teacher training and retraining, access to computer and internet facilities, teaching and learning aids, appropriately sized classrooms, as well as well furnished laboratories are essential to 21st century learning.

The PDP governorship candidate pledged that his government will prioritise education and ensure that children are properly equipped to excel in a highly competitive 21st century global marketplace. Earlier, Obaze said his government, will commit 26 per cent of the state’s budget to education, adding that 10 per cent of the state’s education budget would be dedicated to private schools and schools run by missions.

Like this: Like Loading...