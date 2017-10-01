I’ll be in Senate for life –ex-gov Ibrahim

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, former governor of Yobe State, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim (APC, Yobe East), has said that he will be in the Senate for life.

Contributing to a debate on the 57th anniversary of the country yesterday, the former governor said only death will take him away from the Senate. Ibrahim had served as Yobe governor three times before he was elected into the Senate in 2007, re-elected in 2011 and in 2015 and he is currently the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

His wife, Khadija Bukar Ibrahim, was in the House of Representatives for the third term until President Muhammadu Buhari appointed her Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in 2015.

While it was not clear who Sen. Bukar was sending the message to, but he is from the same senatorial district as incumbent governor of the state, Ibrahim Geidam, who is also rounding up his tenure as governor. Since 1999, many governors have transited to the Senate after their second term at the government house.

Bukar, who read his profile starting from his nursery, secondary and university education also mentioned his political career starting as a commissioner, state governor and senator, He said “I am 68 now when the country is marking its 57 anniversary. Let me categorically say, that I will stay in the Senate until death do us part, Everybody tells me that I’m Senator for life. I’m going to be in the Senate for life..

A lawmaker familiar with Yobe politics said the senator made the statement in response to the Governor Ibrahim Geidam’s move to unseat him come 2019. “He made the statement because Yobe State governor is planning to go to the Senate on expiration of his second tenure in 2019,” the lawmaker said on condition of anonymity.

Like this: Like Loading...