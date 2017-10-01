Illegal Arms Import: Onne Customs on red alert, says Area Controller

The Customs Area Controller, Port Harcourt Area 2 Command, Onne, Comptroller Bashir Abubakar has said that his command is now on red alert over the rising incidence of illegal importation of firearms into the country, saying the command was alarmed over the interception of cache of arms at the Tincan Island Command of Nigeria Custom Service for three consecutive times within a short period of eight months.

He disclosed this in an interview with the leadership of Association of Maritime Journalists of Nigeria (AMJON) in his office in Onne Port Complex, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

He disclosed that he has read the riot act to his officers to ensure that the importers of the deadly weapons do not succeed in getting it into the country through Onne Port.

“Administratively, I am doing a lot to ensure that this command is not used by the illegal importers of arms and ammunition. Just yesterday (Tuesday) I had meetings with all my key officers, I mean key officers from the rank of Chief Superintendent up, and I used that opportunity to transmit the message of the Controller General to them.

I read the riot act to them with regard to due diligence in our day to day activities , being very vigilant, using our eagle eye practically not just wearing it on our badges, to ensure that nothing escapes our notice.

The security and safety of our citizens is being challenged and the Nigerian Customs Service has the role of ensuring that nothing that could hurt the security of our country crosses the entry points into the country.

“So I have read the riot act to officers so as to be vigilante. Professionally we do random sampling through automation, checking what we assume we must give extra care about, electronically we check the information and we pencile down some of these information and put additional interest in examining those importation to ensure that nothing skips out of our hands.”

Comptroller Abubakar also said that the legacy he wants to leave behind at the command is ensuring that officers operate under the highest level of discipline.

He further doffed his cap for the Controller General Hameed Ali’s policy of rewarding officers with commendation or promotion for excelling in their jobs, saying officers are motivated now to discharge their responsibility.

