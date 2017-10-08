Illegal arms: Port Harcourt Customs has taken precautionary measures –Compt Abubakar

The Customs Area Controller, Port Harcourt Area 2 Command, Onne, Rivers State, Comptroller Bashir Abubakar in this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, said the officers and men of the command are now on red alert to intercept imported weapons if the illegal importers attempt to use the port to bring in arms and ammunition into the country

The command you oversee its activities as Area Controller appears to have some unique features different from other commands, what would you describe as peculiar challenges that you have experienced as Area Controller?

To some extent I can agree with you that it has a peculiar challenge as compared to other ports in the federation and to some extent I will not agree with you on that. It depends on the perspective under which you are explaining the challenges, otherwise I can tell you that most of the problems that affect the import and export scheme in Nigeria as far as the Customs is concerned, are actually the same.

However my own perspective of the peculiarities it has with the other ports is mainly with the addition of the heavy import of oil and gas equipment and materials. If you look very well or go by the host of the port, by the designation of the port we have and oil and gas import and export free zone and that makes it peculiar.

As far as am concerned operation of the main port goes along with the same levels of operation that is obtainable generally in other ports. I feel these are the only issue we have at hand.

How would you appraise the degree of compliance to extant rules as it affects importers and clearing agents? How do they comply and how has it affected trade facilitation?

When talking about compliance, first of all, great compliance level comes by the way and manner the service management and Controller General is. The Service is so lucky having a highly disciplined Controller General who deals with issues accordingly irrespective of any level

He has given each officer power to operate, each department have their respective powers to operate. So when you are operating under this circumstances and this kind of level it will force you to key in. Compliance level by operatives in this port is on a very high degree. Level of discipline has increased among the rank and files due to lots of encouragement by the management.

Look at the customs programme over the period of time, just last week the CGC decorated some of our officers in Lagos for their diligence in using their eagle eyes to fish out arms and ammunition and this is a good development. Actions like this help officers to sit up.

So far so good, officers in this command are doing their best as well. Of course we still have some bad eggs that are here, that is why I encourage the media to come because we welcome information from any member of the public about the conduct and actions of our operatives.

You have fewer crowds in and around the Customs Processing Centre (CPC). How did you achieve having less human traffic within your operational area?

It’s the transparency level; you don’t need to see many clearing agents before you treat any clearing jobs. Starting from you and I on this table I can tell you I tried as much as possible to dissuade stakeholders from insisting they must see me face to face. What is your problem concerning CPC? Go to Deputy Comptroller in-charge of CPC and the APM. If they cannot attend to you then it comes to me.

I cannot accommodate you because I cannot have problem here and run to the ACGs of DCGs at the headquarters. I have an ACG in my zone here in Port Harcourt which I report to and you will be surprised he can get things solved instantly. If it’s something he needs to communicate with the office of the CG or any of the DCG’s he does that immediately. That is why we have fewer people in the CPC.

Sir, now that you have mentioned the issue of arms import into our country which has for three consecutive times have been recorded at the Tin Can Island Command in about three months. What are you doing in your own command to ensure that importers of the weapons do not start to this area now that Apapa and Tin Can are becoming hot for them?

I am doing a lot administratively. Just yesterday (Wednesday), I had a meetings with all my key officers, when I say key officers, usually we use to have Tuesday meetings with all sectional heads but that of yesterday I had to expand it and requested officers from Chief Superintendents to Deputy Comptroller.

Whether you are a sectional head or not, as far as you are a Chief Superintendent and above, you had to attend. The meeting was very clear, I transmitted the message of the Controller General to them and I read the riot act as regards due diligence in our day to day activities. Being very vigilant, using our eagle eyes practically.

Not just wearing it on our badges. You know the eagle eyes see 360 degrees. In other words we are far above X-ray machines, we are even beyond MRI (Magnetic resonance imaging). Just like us being like satellites from a distance.

So I have read the riot act to officers to be vigilante. Professionally we do random sampling through automation. We must give extra care about what we do. Electronically, we check the information and we pencil down the ones we have information on and put additional interest in examining them to ensure that they don’t escape our notice. We have further increased our vigilance.

Sir let’s look at your host communities and traditional rulers, what has it been like since you resumed here?

Traditional rulers are elders, fathers and rulers in the society. Operations in the port are as interwoven as other parts of life. At the close of work at 5:00pm if you see the number of white trucks aside cars that are loading workers out of this place, you will be surprised. They run into 100s meaning that it isn’t only the issue of customs; it is an interwoven issue that exists in this kind of environment.

Now the traditional rulers we have here are highly educated and to a large extent they are exposed. They know the importance of the operations of Customs here; they know the importance of the operations of NPA and every other stakeholder.

So honestly, I will tell you they have been giving us every beat of assistance we require in terms of protection and relationship, we attend their occasions, we send representatives, so I will give kudos to that aspect of our Customs’ community relations.

You talked about where you served before being transferred to this command, what are the legacies you intend leaving behind. How do you intend to change the mind set of people you work with here?

If you have been following the pattern of my conduct in the places I have worked before this posting, you will find out that I have always left positive legacies behind; I add value positively as regards to discipline and also to the structure.

