I’m against divorce but… – Belinda Effah

Cross-River state actress, Belinda Effah, has announced that marriage is underway for her and that her fans should wait for her wedding bells to ring soon.

The delectable starlet also revealed what turns her off in her relationships with the opposite sex. “Lazy and pompous men really turn me off. I can’t deal with such kinds of people, neither would I date any man like that. Ms. Effah also has a word for her colleagues who are currently facing domestic violence in their respective homes.

I stand against domestic violence. If a man hit you once, he will hit you again. Don’t let it happen. I am against divorce but if a man hits a woman, I advise she separates from him for a while for him to return to his right sense.

” In the wake of 2017 while her friends and colleagues were venturing into fashion and beauty businesses, Belinda Effah refused to join the band wagon and rather launched a food stuff store.

She also spoke about what stirred her interest in the business. “Multiple sources of income is what everyone should try to achieve. It is important to not depend on just one source of income. It’s very limiting.

I have always been very business conscious. I was just waiting for the right time to establish something. I am also equally passionate about food. Food is a basic necessity. I love to work legit for my money, earn money the right way

Like this: Like Loading...