I’m not a slave to designer labels –Dr. Femi Olaleye

Dr. Femi Olaleye is the Medical Director, Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, an organisation that has given free cancer screening to over 50,000 people since inception. He works with celebrities and First Ladies of about five states to provide care and hope through free cancer screening services. Dr. Olaleye, who recently turned 50, received African Medical Doctor Award for his pioneering activities. In this Breast Cancer Awareness Month, he speaks with VANESSA OKWARA AND VICTORIA NONIKE about his life, marriage and cancer screening advocacy

Why did you start Optimal Cancer Care Foundation?

It is a child of necessity. I started with Optimal Healthcare Limited in 2003 which birthed this present cancer care foundation. It’s a parent company set up to be a network of health care centres that will charge very small amount of money and deliver services to a large number of people in a community with the help of community health insurance, thus reducing the cost of service payment which will be profitable when integrated by a large number of people. The health insurance scheme was accepted by very few individuals because of the mind set of Nigerians, its capital intensive nature and Government policies which did not encourage the project. I wasn’t able to sustain the project so I had to think of another aspect of healthcare, another area of need which was in gynecology that says if our women are not screened, we may end up with many women with cervical and breast cancer years down the line. I then came up with awareness strategies on a non-profit level like going to corporate organisations to request donations and then branding them on our leaflets. It is a hybrid strategy that employs me and my colleagues to deliver public health services as a healthcare foundation which I learnt in business school many years ago.

What has been people’s response to your awareness strategies?

It’s been great. Many Nigerians don’t respond to such awareness so I had to look for three major institutions to take my campaigns to and it has yielded results. The first is religious institutions; when you organise screening for 50 to hundred women in the church, we find 10% of the population, whether they respond due to financial circumstances or not, they are now aware. I’m the first person to do Colposcopy in Nigeria to make these women understand what we are talking about. The second institution is the workplace, we go to corporate organisations to screen their women as we may find more cases and the third group is the free screening Fridays; which is a strategy to pull women from all walks of life and although it has not been easy. These awareness strategies have been very successful for the past five years without any help from the government.

What are the achievements the organisation has seen so far?

we have reached; from the clinical point of view, we have made impact. We have the largest database of women who have undergone screening in Nigeria, we have over fifty thousand patients who have been screened over five years, a percentage of which have issues we have dealt with and many have followed up for over five years like a case about a woman I met two years ago and have been following up since then. Now we’ve detected early signs and she is to begin treatment immediately which will go a long way in her survival. Imagine if those fifty thousand were fifty million Nigerians, we will be cancer free. We have been able to partner with numerous corporate and religious organisations, with an average of one a week. We have also managed to work with First Ladies who I’m very excited about reasons because these projects ought to be case projects so that policy makers will see its importance and I hope other First Ladies will emulate. These ladies own their own foundations in Kebbi State, Ogun State and others; we have also been able to partner with them. Partnering with corporate organisations has been a major challenge but we have been able to get Jackson, Etti and Edu, a top law firm to raise funds for a new centre in Ikorodu last year in memory of their colleague who died of breast cancer five years ago. On Children’s Day every year, we organise discounts for children’s vaccination against HPV. We also partner with other medical organisations like Prisms, Nucleus Diagnostics and so on to reduce the cost of mammograms for women which is the strength of partnership.

Have you always wanted to be a doctor?

Yes. My mum will always tell you how she was told to take care of me fifty years ago as I would grow to become a child of honour, someone she will be proud of and she told a joke of how growing up, I always experimented with dead lizards and so on. From my youth, I’ve always known I would be a doctor; I’ve always had it in me. What kind of doctor I would be, I wasn’t sure of; it was determined by circumstances in my life. I came back from England due to these circumstances. At age 17, I lost my father who was 47 to hypertensive heart complications. As if it was not enough, I lost my younger brother two years later to leukemia. He was 17 years old, he was always collapsing and we treated the wrong illnesses until I learnt at medical school what he was suffering from. It was too late by the time it was correctly diagnosed and he died as it was too late for treatment. After medical school, I went into private practice and worked with Dr. Lakun Adeyemi who was a very good obstetrician and it influenced my field of practice and that was what I planned to study abroad. Unfortunately, two years later I lost another brother to complications from sickle cell. I decided then that I wouldn’t return to the country because of the losses and my mother supported me but then, I had an epiphany during one of my vacations at a ski resort in Aspen, Colorado where I realised that no matter where I live, I have a home and I belong nowhere else other than home. That passion and burden brought me back home, irrespective of all I had abroad and I’m thankful for it because this is the reason for my existence.

What is it like to be fifty?

It is a life of me looking back and saying thank God; it has not been straightforward or easy. I’ve had disappointments; I’ve had moments of doubt, moments where I’ve had to ask God why he chose me for this and it’s a great age where I can look back and say I have not lived a life of waste; at least people can say that Femi Olaleye is known for this, not many people can say that at fifty and I’m thankful for this. Being fifty means some things; my late father did not live up to fifty so I’m particular about my physical well-being. So I exercise regularly; I run, walk golf and swim to keep fit, I eat balanced diet and drink lots of water. I have a young family and I decided to try and live up to 70 by God’s grace. I do this by keeping healthy and preventing lifestyle illnesses by being active. At fifty, some men don’t understand that they are getting old and need to adjust their lifestyles. A lot is requested of them and they need to be healthy to play such roles; even if you don’t look it, your body is feeling it so we need to slow down.

On your 50th birthday celebration, many celebrities identified with you. Are they ambassadors of the foundation?

Yes, it is another achievement on our part. They are celebrity advocates as I call them. Our society today is filled with the sight and sound generation, moved by what they see and hear. If I have three thousand followers on social media, my target is limited so we started partnering with few celebrities this January and about five of them have been consistent like Kate Henshaw who has been wonderful, Iyabo Ojo, Moyo Lawal, Dr. Kiki Omeili, Tracy and Treasure Daniels and so on. Whenever they talk about us online, we get responses. Uti Nwachukwu, Emeka Osai, Femi Adebayo and other guys have been consistent too.

How has marriage been for you?

My wife, God bless her saw my need and was there as my friend, she knew the role she needed to play and did not hesitate to do what she felt was right. She recognised I’m very passionate about what I do and she has been supportive. I have also tried to be efficient in providing financially for the family which is a challenge for marital affairs in the society. I thank God it’s not a problem for us and she has been a very supportive, kind and generous person who has at times stepped in aptly when I struggle. She is a very creative person who runs her own décor business and uses every opportunity to talk about her husband which shows you what she thinks about what I do. I’m very happy with my family and we have two children, a five year old daughter and a two year old son.

You have lots of awards; can you talk about some of them?

We thank God for the awards which signify that people identify with your success, I have received quite a few like the African Medical Doctor of the year in 2015 by Nigerians in diaspora, another award by the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management for my cancer awareness campaigns, Change Agents award by Women of essence in Dublin, First Ladies Award for cancer awareness and so on.

October is a Cancer Awareness Month, what are your plans and what message do you have for women in the society?

October is the global month of breast cancer awareness and pink is the colour. As an organisation, we have chosen Go Pink Friday as our flagship signature event for the whole of October and we expect members of the organisation to wear pink every Friday to wherever they go, using that opportunity to create awareness. I would like organisations to hold screenings for their women in order to identify with us and the message.

Can you describe your style?

I’m a low-key dresser, my style is comfortable. I’m not a slave to designer labels, I prefer bespoke. I like my stuff made for me with my name on it. I grew up in a generation that respond well to colours, so I wear a lot of bright colours but being a doctor also means I have to dress respectably. I wear diverse traditional outfits so long it looks nice on me. I support the Nigerian fashion industry by ensuring half of my wardrobe is made in Nigeria, by Nigerians.

Any particular fashion accessory?

Asides my wristwatch, I wear my gold signet ring which has a black onyx on it, signifying substance and my wedding band.

Any particular designer when it comes to wristwatches?

Well I have just two or three favourite designers, one of which my wife loves so much so she gets it for me.

