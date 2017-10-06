I’m ready to play from the bench –Iwobi

Arsenal winger, Alex Iwobi, says he is ready to play from the bench, knowing that he’s not guaranteed a starting spot on Saturday. The Hale End Academy product missed the clashes with Cameroon in September, and is thought to have fallen down the pecking order of strikers in the Super Eagles at the moment.

In Iwobi’s absence, four of the seven strikers named in the latest roster in the shape of Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses, Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon wrote their names on the score-sheet against the Indomitable Lions. “It will be a good performance for us.

It is a team game, at the end of the day the coach will decide the best players for the team,’’ Iwobi said on Thursday. “If I am called upon to represent my country I will be ready and prepared but it is up to the coach.’’

