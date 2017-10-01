Independence tourney: Glo partners Kaduna Golf Club

Telecoms firm, Globacom, is sponsoring this year’s Independence Golf Cup tournament holding at the Kaduna Golf Course today in commemoration of the nation’s 57th Independence anniversary.

The event is organised by the Kaduna Golf Club and is an annual event. This year’s edition which will take place at the Club’s Golf Course will feature a field of over 200 players from Kaduna, Zaria, Jos, Abuja and environs. They will be playing in five categories including category 1 (Handicap 1-9), Category 2 (Handicap 10-19) and Category 3 (Handicap 20-28).

There are also the Ladies Category and the Veterans’ Category.

Prizes to be given out at this year’s event include the Best Gross in each category, Best Net, Runner-up Net and Second Runner-Up Net. Last year’s overall winner was Jide Aliu, a handicap player who won with 65 under par.

