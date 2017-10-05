INEC tasked on people with disabilities

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Centre for Citizens with Disability (CCD), has called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that people with disabilities are carried along in the processes of the gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Awka at the launch of the Campaign on Equal Voting Access for People with Disabilities, the Executive Director of the centre, Mr. David Anyaele, said there is the need for INEC to take people with disabilities into cognisance when mapping out polling units and voting centers.

He said: “We are calling on INEC to consider us by siting polling units in areas that are accessible by people living with disabilities.

We have over 600,000 PWDs living in Anambra and over 65 percent of them are 18 years and above. “CCD would mobilise them from across the state for the election to vote and besides this, we are training 42 PWDs as observers that would be sent two to each of the 21 local government areas of the state.

“We are calling on INEC to consider us by ensuring that polling units are located in places that can be accessed by people living with disability. We will not accept centres located across gutters and on pavements that our members will not be able to access.”

He reeled out factors that will define the success of the election to include lack of sign language or interpreters for the deaf, Braille materials for the blind, accessibility or inaccessibility of the centres and existence and non existence of barriers.

