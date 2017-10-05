INEC uncovers 3,000 multiple registration in Taraba

Ben Adaji

Jalingo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said no fewer than 3,000 people were involved in multiple registration in the state. This, INEC saidwere detected by the commission’s Automated Fingerprint Identification Software (AFIS).

Acting Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Alhaji Muhammed Madagali, disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting in Jalingo, the state capital.

Madagali said about 150, 000 multiple registration were so far detected and fetched out of the register across the country through the software.

He also warned electoral officers and other stakeholders against underage and multiple registration.

“Anybody found guilty of multiple registration will face the full wrath of the law,” he cautioned.

Madagali noted that the commission was committed to registering every eligible voter in the state in respective of religious and ethnic affiliation.

