Infinity Trust’s 2017 Q3 PAT falls by 18%

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank (ITMB) Plc has recorded 17.70 per cent decrease in profit after tax for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

According to a notice from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the statement of financial position as at the period under review showed profit after tax dropped to N150.250 million in 2017 as against N182.565 million recorded a year earlier, indicating a decrease of 17.70 per cent.

Similarly, the company’s profit before tax shed 18.58 per cent from N198.440 million in 2016 to N161.559 million recorded in 2017.

However, the company’s revenue grew to N602.972 million in contrast to N581.767 million during the comparable period of 2016, accounting for a growth of 3.64 per cent.

Infinity Trust recorded 25.62 per cent decrease in profit after tax for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Profit after tax dropped to N100.172 million in 2017 as against N134.668 million recorded a year earlier, indicating a decrease of 25.62 per cent.

It’s profit before tax fell by 26.44 per cent from N151.313 million in 2016 to N111.302 million recorded in 2017.

The company’s revenue rose to N406.016 million in contrast to N401.082 million during the comparable period of 2016, accounting for a growth of 1.23 per cent.

Infinity Trust had posted 35.95 per cent increase in profit after tax for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The statement of financial position as at the period under review showed profit after tax grew to N58.216 million in 2017 as against N421.820 million recorded a year earlier, indicating an increase of 35.95 per cent.

In the same vein, the company’s profit before tax firmed up by 35.95 per cent from N48.112 million in 2016 to N65.411 million recorded in 2017.

It’s revenue grew to N205.760 million in contrast to N160.347 million during the comparable period of 2016, accounting for a growth of 28.32 per cent.

According to the bank, it maintained a rating status of short-term A3 and long-term BB+ positive outlook by the Global Credit Ratings for the third successive time.

Managing Director/Chief Operating Officer, ITMB Plc, Mr. Olabanjo Obaleye, who disclosed this at the company’s third Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja, stated that the feat achieved by the bank was not without challenges.

He noted that despite the challenges in the mortgage sub sector, the lender would continue to grow and impact the populace by providing more Nigerians with shelter.

