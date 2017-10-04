Infrastructure decay, service delay persist

Despite the potential in the maritime industry, poor infrastructure, high cost of insurance, piracy, dearth of vessels and manpower among others, have retarded growth of the industry, 57 years after the country’s independence. BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

With its 823 kilometres coastal territory, the inability of Nigeria to explore its ocean blue economy has resulted in economic setback in the last 57 years.

As the largest market in the African continent and the biggest economy in the sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria accounts for over 65 per cent of total sea-borne traffic in volume and value in the West and Central African shipment.

Despite this potential, the level of the country’s involvement in its territorial waters and maritime domain is still at low ebb due to poor policies.

Today, neighbouring countries such as Togo, Ghana and Cotonou have taken over the country’s three million tons of transshipment cargoes to Burkina Faso, Chad and Niger because of high tariff and poor infrastructure at the seaports.

The issues

Industry stakeholders have projected that the maritime sector has the potential of injecting over N7 trillion per annum into the Nigerian economy while also creating over 15 million jobs.

Miffed by the low level of maritime development, Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, said in the third quarter of this year : “We are not among top 10 ship owning countries, we are not suppliers of maritime professionals.”

Worried by the low spate of development, the National President of the National Council of Managing Directors of Customs Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), Mr. Lucky Amiwero, said that there had been a lot of agitations because of the government’s inconsistent policies.

He lamented: “Maritime industry is still crawling at 57. Maybe by the time we are 100 years old, I believe the industry would have been integrated into the advanced system of doing business. My agitation is for government to look into reducing the cost of doing business.”

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of Sceptre Consult Limited, Mr. Olatunde Jayeola, said that the Nigeria had lost its trade to other countries.

Jayeola noted: “We need restructuring in the whole set up of maritime industry because it has not fared well. Government needs to ensure that the right people are appointed to head maritime parastatals.”

Security

The International Maritime Bureau (IMB) had described Nigeria waters as the second most dangerous in the world, next to Somalia.

It noted that the proliferation of piracy in the West African region had been of concern to government and the oil industry since 1999 because of the activities of militant groups in the Niger Delta.

Jayeola said that following the enactment of Cabotage Act in 2003, there had been an increase in demand for cargoes and people to be transported between the coastland and inland waterways by ships and ferries but that local shipping companies were just doing only five percent of the job.

According to him, in the early 60s, the country’s shipping line, Nigeria National Shipping Line (NNSL), which started with six vessels, had 24 ships and was carrying as much as 11 per cent of goods imported into the country.

The managing director said: “Today, NNSL and all the ships acquired have vanished into oblivion. Nigeria as a maritime nation has no ship of its own due to mismanagement and corruption.”

The Chairman of Morlap Shipping and a former Chairman of Indigenous Shipowners Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Chief Isaac Jolapamo, also said that while indigenous ship owners could only move cargoes within the country’s waters once in a month, foreign ship owners could move cargoes up to three times in a week.

He said that foreign ships were entering the nation’s waters at will while relevant agencies watch helpless despite the Cabotage law.

Development

Despite these shortcomings, the country began major structural development of Lagos and Port Harcourt ports between 1970 and 1979.

In 1977, the Tin-Can Island Port Complex was commissioned to ease the pressure of heavy imports on Lagos Port.

Also, the new Warri and Calabar ports were commissioned in 1977, while new Sapele Port was constructed in 1982.

In 1996, the Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne Phase 1, was constructed. Financing was done through agreement with the International Bank of Reconstruction and Development and the World Bank.

Also, the ports were broken into terminals and by 2006 most of the terminals were concessioned to competent operators, while NPA maintains common user services.

Last line

Government should develop policies that will boost maritime business in the country.

