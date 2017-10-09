IPI holds 2018 World Congress in Abuja

The International Press Institute (IPI) has announced that it would hold its 2018 annual World Congress in Abuja between June 21 and 23. Theme “Why Good Journalism Matters”, the World Congress said it would affirm journalism’s indispensable role of quality media in building strong societies, showcasing investigative stories and projects that would bring positive change to individuals and communities in Africa and around the world.

“IPI is thrilled to hold its 2018 World Congress in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, which boasts a vibrant and highly innovative media scene,” IPI Executive Director Barbara Trionfi said, after signing a memorandum of understanding with the Nigerian Host Committee yesterday during an IPI Executive Board meeting in Washington, D.C. Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, a former IPI Executive Board member from Nigeria who signed the memorandum on behalf of the Nigerian Host Committee said: “Nigeria is prepared and looking forward to receiving the world’s media in June 2018. We hope to make this the most successful World Congress in the history of IPI.”

The Nigeria Host Committee is headed by Prince Nduka Obaigbena, President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN). Others are Funtua; Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, chairman of the Daily Trust newspaper; Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity; Mr. Raheem Adedoyin, Secretary of IPI Nigeria National Committee; Mrs. Funke Egbemode, President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE); and Mr. Waheed Odusile, President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ). Also, the 2018 would mark the 55th anniversary of IPI’s Africa Initiative, a comprehensive journalists’ training programme established in 1963 in Nairobi, Kenya and Lagos, Nigeria with a grant from the Ford Foundation.

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), which was born out of the Initiative, still exists today as one of the leading communication and journalism training institutions in Africa. The Congress will start with an opening ceremony on Thursday, June 21 and will run until the evening of Friday, June 23.

