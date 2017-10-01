IPOB: AGF, Kafarati, may face criminal prosecution, says US lawyer

‘US lawyer ignorant of Nigeria’s laws’

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami and the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Kafarati, may face prosecution by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for contriving and granting an order against the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), legitimizing the brutal clamp down on the group by security forces in Nigeria.

United States’ constitutional lawyer and scholar, Mr. Bruce Fein, who stated this at the weekend, said both men were not immuned to prosecution because the proscripion of IPOB and branding it a terrorist organisation was not only illegal, but had genocidal consequences on the people of the South- East of Nigeria.

In an opinion published on IPOB website, Fein wrote: “Neither Attorneys General nor lawyers are shielded from prosecution for genocide or crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Tribunal.

The principle that judges or prosecutors can be prosecuted for participation in the enforcement of illegal laws or the issuance of illegal orders that further genocidal objectives was established at Nuremburg in The Judges Trial sub. nom. United States of America v. Josef Alstotter, et al.( Military Tribunal III). “Even non-lawyers would recognize that Justice Kafarati’s order violated fundamental principles of civilized justice.

It was issued without notice to IPOB; it was issued without offering IPOB an opportunity to respond; it was issued after a secret meeting between Attorney General Malami and Justice Kafarati.” Regretting that victims of the barbaric Spanish Inquisition enjoyed more procedural safeguards against injustice and error than IPOB was provided, Fein noted that order was issued under the Terrorism Prevention Act of 2011, which defines terrorism, among other things, as an act or speech which “may seriously harm or damage [Nigeria]…”

He argued that no actual harm or damage need be proven but an excited imagining of the conceivable was sufficient. “It speaks volumes that no other nation has listed IPOB as a terrorist organisation, including the United States and the United Kingdom and no civilized system of justice condemns free speech and association as terrorism.

In the United States, terrorism is generally confined to the use of force and violence to intimidate a civilian population or to coerce government behavior,” Fein said. However, the Federal Government yesterday described Feins’s opinion on IPOB as rubbish , hogwash and propaganda planted by an apologist of the group.

Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecution, Okoi Obono- Obla, in a telephone chat with Sunday Telegraph in Abuja, said that, “The ranting by the so-called constitutional lawyer and scholar does not even deserve an answer. It is what we call in law non sequitor! The man has shown his blissful ignorance of Nigerian Law.

“The proscription order was premised on Section 2 (1) subsection (a) (b) and (c) of the Terrorism ( Prevention) Act 2011 (as amended)! So who is this nondescript USA lawyer who does know a thing about Nigerian Law talking about the illegality of an order granted by a Nigerian Court based on Nigerian Law.

Even by Section 62 of the Criminal Code, the President has the power to declare an unlawful society which include a society that he considers dangerous to the good government of Nigeria or a society that has threatened to levy war against the country or any part thereof an unlawful society and order it proscribed.

“It is settled that the United States has refused, failed and or neglected to sign the statutes setting up the International Criminal Court of Justice. So what locus standi does he have to talk about taking Nigeria to a Court that the USA do not recognize? I don’t even think the man is a lawyer talkless of being a scholar. “He has manifested and demonstrated an abysmal ignorance of rudimentary principles of international law and the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court of Justice.

The jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court can only be invoked after the party taking a State Party to the Court has exhausted the domestic forum or jurisdiction over the matter by the State Party.

It also can be invoked in cases of ethnic cleansing or genocide or extreme cases of violation of the fundamental principles of international law known as jus cogens.

“So on what premise will Nigerian Attorney General of the Federation and the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court be arraigned before the International Criminal Court of Justice?

It is even the promoters of the proscribed IPOB who should be arraigned before the International Criminal Court of Justice for killing some innocent Nigerians in Rivers State on grounds of their ethnicity and their refusal to subscribe to the separatists ideology and ethnic bigotry of the Proscribed IPOB,” Obla said.

