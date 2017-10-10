IPOB: FG introduced violence into Biafra agitation

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Nigerian government and its security operatives of introducing violence into the Biafra agitation.

In a statement made available to journalists in Awka by its media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB insisted that it had always towed the part of non-violence and peaceful restoration of Biafra Republic since onset.

The group accused the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the South East governors and those he labelled as Abuja political contractors, of striving to destroy it out of envy because they preferred to remain slaves in Nigeria.

Powerful said that IPOB under the command of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, would continue to run a non-violent and peaceful restoration of the Republic of Biafra, regardless of the level of provocation by the Nigerian Army and Igbo collaborators in Government Houses in the South East, as well as the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

The statement reads: “From inception of this noble and globally respected family of IPOB under the command of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, our sole mission has been to restore Biafra. We know that freedom from the concocted contraption called Nigeria is an expensive undertaking, both in terms of human life and resources.

“It is a sacrifice we are willing and able to make and have been making to ensure that generations unborn do not suffer the same dehumanization, bondage and servitude our fathers have been forced to endure in Nigeria.

“It was the Nigerian government and her security operatives that brought violence into the Biafra agitation, not IPOB. Should IPOB decide to engage in armed struggle at a future date, the world must hold the government of Buhari, Igbo governors and Ohaneze Ndigbo responsible. “They brought war and death to us and they will one day, in the not too distant future, reap what they sowed.

“For Nnia Nwodo (Ohaneze President), Igbo governors and Abuja- based political contractors, the followership and fame enjoyed by IPOB is a thing of worry that must be destroyed. For them, a Nigeria with Biafrans as slaves is better, as long as they continue to enjoy their status as ‘Igbo leaders’.

