IPOB are ingrates, they should be thankful to Orji Kalu -Yerima

A leader of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Shettima Yerima has raised concern over the unguided utterances of members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, against the former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu.

He described the IPOB officials as irresponsible ingrates who lacks the common sense to come to terms with reality.

Yerima while responding to questions from journalists on Wednesday in Kaduna said he was surprised that the IPOB spokesmen could “extend their traditional ways of insults to even someone like Ex Gov. Orji Uzor Kalu “

He said that those who were not vocal when their voices should have been loudest are the true enemies of a society.

He disclosed that despite all the former governor’s efforts in sustaining relative peace we are enjoying today, the IPOB resorted to calling him names.

“A man who has frequently shuttled the North to discuss the safety of his people deserve more than appreciation. If they couldn’t contain their pot of insults and decides to extensively extend it to even the ones sticking their neck on their behalf. It simply shows how irresponsible, ungrateful and unappreciative they can be.”

Commenting on Kalu’s statement on Nnamdi Kanu’s whereabouts and counterclaims by the IPOB, Yerima also said “I wonder the reason for such propaganda by IPOB. Even when they said Nnamdi Kanu’s father was missing, a doctor in Federal Medical Centre confirmed he slumped and was brought for treatment at Federal Medical Centre.Meanwhile, IPOB claims they disappeared or the army has them.” He said.

Recall Yerima’s group formed the Coalition of Northern Youths(CNY) with 15 other groups and issued a threatening statement on June 6, 2017, advising Igbos living in the northern region of the country to leave before October 1, 2017

