IPOB: The thin line between terrorists and freedom fighters (2)

ENCORE

It was Dorothy Wehunt who once theorized that determination makes you willing to do and determines what you are willing to do.

Thus, determination is the impetus for persistence and perseverance for taking action. Last week, we discussed the characteristics of a terrorist group, and agreed with the U.S position that from all indications, IPOB is not a terrorist group. It is my argument that the government was wrong to have proscribed it as a terrorist organisation. On this note, we continue our discourse on the above pressing national issue.

CAN IPOB REALLY BE REGARDED AS A GROUP INVOLVED IN TERRORISM AS ENVISAGED BY THE TERRORISM (PREVENTION) (AMENDMENT) ACT (TPAA)?

(continues and concluded).

These agitators live among their family members within the society. They fetch the same spirogyra-infested water from where others fetch. They attend the same churches, markets, schools and other social gatherings with the rest members of their societies. They are not masked. They are not faceless. They can be identified in the neighbourhood. They wine and dine with others. They do not pose any threats to the society or the nation at large. The fundamental objective of IPOB is to peacefully secede from Nigeria, and nothing more. IPOB is therefore not a terrorist group since terrorist organisations have distinguishing criminal features as highlighted above.

DOES AGITATION FOR SELF DETERMINATION AMOUNT TO TERRORISM?

Various international instruments have acknowledged and endorsed the right to selfdetermination. Among such international instruments are: Article 2 (a) Convention of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) on Combating International Terrorism, of 1999: provides that Peoples’ struggle, including armed struggle against foreign occupation, aggression, colonialism, and hegemony, aimed at liberation and self-determination in accordance with the principles of international law, shall not be considered terrorist acts.

Article 3(1) of the OAU Convention on the Prevention and Combating of Terrorism, 1999: Notwithstanding the provisions of Article 1 of the Convention, any struggle waged by peoples in accordance with the principles of international law for their liberation or self-determination, including armed struggle against colonialism, occupation, aggression and domination by foreign forces are not considered as terrorist acts. Article 20 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Banjul Charter) 1987 (ACHPR): a. All peoples shall have the right to existence.

They shall have the unquestionable and inalienable right to self-determination. They shall freely determine their political status and shall pursue their economic and social development according to the policy they have freely chosen. b. Colonized or oppressed peoples shall have the right to free themselves from the bonds of domination by resorting to any means recognized by the international community. c.

All peoples shall have the right to the assistance of the State Parties to the present Charter in their liberation struggle against foreign domination, be it political, economic or cultural. Nigeria has not only ratified the ACHPR on 22nd June 1983, but has also domesticated it later in same 1983. It is now Ratification and Enforcement Act, LFN, 2004.

Aside the ratification and domestication of the ACHPR by Nigeria, the Supreme Court of Nigeria has also made the ACHPR municipally operable and enforceable.

This was in the landmark decision in Gen Sani Abacha & Ors v. Chief Gani Fawehinmi (2000) 4 FWLR 533, where it ruled that, “the ACHPR is only subject to the 1999 Constitution, but above any other legislation in Nigeria”.

This surely means that where the Nigerian Constitution fails in preserving, protecting, promoting and advancing these Biafran citizens’ constitutional liberties and human rights, then the African Charter on Human & Peoples Rights operates, especially with respect to right to Self-Determination. Article 2 of the Arab Convention on the Suppression of Terrorism 1998: all cases of struggle by whatever means, including armed struggle, against foreign occupation and aggression for liberation and self-determination, in accordance with the principles of international law, shall not be regarded as an offence. Chapter 1, Article 1, part 2 of the UN Charter provides: “To develop friendly relations among nations based on respect for the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, and to take other appropriate measures to strengthen universal peace.

The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). The Helsinki Final Act adopted by the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE). The Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action of 1993, and the Declaration of Principles of International Law Concerning Friendly Relations and Cooperation among States adopted in 1970 by the UN General Assembly. Decisions by the International Court of Justice in Namibia Case 7, the Western Sahara Case 8 and the East Timor Case 9. UN Human Rights Committee 10.

The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 11. UN Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, 1976. International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights of 1st January, 1976.

NOW THIS

HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVE

Consequent upon the above premises and in relation to section 19(d) of the TPAA, 2013, IPOB cannot honestly be regarded as a terrorist group. THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK “When we persist through determination with a positive mind-set then in time our results will prove to be the mirror image of the dreams we once arose from to reach our greatness.” (Paul Odafe).

LAST LINE

