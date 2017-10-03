IPOB threatens to sue Kalu

…over Kanu’s whereabouts

Steve Uzoechi

OWERRI

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described as spurious assertions credited to former Governor of Abia State and chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, suggesting that the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has fled Nigeria to London.

This is also as the group said it has concluded arrangements to drag the former governor to court, to tell the world what he knows about the disappearance of their leader.

In a statement by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB alleged that the former governor is beholden to the North to the extent that he is willing to do anything for them.

IPOB said: “His (Kalu) spurious claim that the overall leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has made his way to London via Malaysia is confirmation that he would do or say anything to suit his northern allies.

“Worse still, he might also be a hapless victim of a well-orchestrated blackmail by his Hausa/Fulani friends.

“Both the United Kingdom and Malaysia are civilised countries and not as corrupt as Nigeria, where there is no accurate record of migration in and out of the country. What Orji Uzor Kalu is suggesting in essence is that United Kingdom government officials lied when they rightfully demanded the whereabouts of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“For the information of those who may have fallen for the lie, United Kingdom is an island nation surrounded by water and near impossible to enter without being documented. If our leader is in the UK, their government will not bother demanding he (Kalu) be produced by the Buhari regime. Lying seems to run deep in APC.”

The group threatened that it will use the instrumentality of the law to compel Kalu to tell the world all he knows about Kanu’s disappearance.

The statement further read: “IPOB, through her lawyers, will compel Orji Uzor Kalu to appear in court alongside Buratai on October 17, 2017 to tell the world, under oath, what he claims to know about the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu. His laughable assertion that the IPOB leader is in London is confirmation that all along he has been working in tandem with Governors Okezie Ikpeazu, Willie Obiano, Rochas Okorocha and others to undermine IPOB in order to please the core North.

“Thankfully today, you have shown the world that Nnamdi Kanu cannot be bought. The politics of selling the interest of the East to the North is why all Hausa Fulani stooges in government houses across the South East ganged up with their northern allies to kill Nnamdi Kanu and proscribe IPOB. Their wish having come through, they are now lining up to exonerate the military because they know their names will be mentioned as accomplices to mass murder of IPOB family members.

“We have formally instructed our attorneys to add the name of Orji Uzor Kalu as one of those who might help in locating our leader. He should be prepared to present his evidence in a court of law and be cross examined under oath. The surviving members of Kanu family have all denied ever talking to the lying Orji Uzor Kalu about the whereabouts of our leader, so he should be prepared to mount the witness box because these lies have gone on for far too long.”

