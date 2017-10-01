It is your turn to be free

John 8:36 says, “36 If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.” Brethren, before you will commence to read this text kindly speak to yourself and pray this prayer to God It Is My Turn To Be Free! If you have prayed the above prayer and believe in your heart that you are fee, shout Amen!! Yes, I can see freedom and the glory of God upon your life. I am not talking of partial freedom, where you will be physically free but mentally or spiritually in bondage. It is not the freedom of material need but without joy.

Neither is it a situation one will be wallowing in abject poverty but with a good university degree. Nor a situation one is very rich but visits hospital daily.

The freedom I am referring to is the freedom from every problem, coupled with a divine immunity. And whether you like it or not as long as you have read this message, and believe it, you must be made free.

From Biblical texts, and experiences, it is evidently clear that in the Bible days, many people who came to Jesus were completely freed. And we know that our God is an unchangeable God. In fact the book of Mal. 3:6 “For I am the LORD, I change not; therefore ye sons of Jacob are not consumed.”

What he did in the Bible days, he is still doing today As long as you can come to him, as long as you believe in Him, you shall be made free in Jesus name. Those that Jesus set free in the Bible days were totally made whole. Those in bondage of sin were forgiven and set free. A lot received their salvation.

The Bible has many records of people that were made free because they had encounter with Jesus Christ. John 5:5-9, 14, says, 5 “And a certain man was there, which had an infirmity thirty and eight years. When Jesus saw him lie, and knew that he had been now a long time in that case, he saith unto him, Wilt thou be made whole?

The impotent man answered him, Sir, I have no man, when the water is troubled, to put me into the pool: but while I am coming, another steppeth down before me. Jesus saith unto him, Rise, take up thy bed, and walk.

And immediately the man was made whole, and took up his bed, and walked: and on the same day was the sabbath.

Beloved, Jesus Christ is still in the business of forgiving sins. So, it does not matter how sin has crippled your life, Jesus is still faithful and just to forgive your sins and cleanse you from all unrighteousness. Today he will forgive you and open your ways. The above scriptures are self-explanatory. We could generally deduce that sin has something to do with our problems.

Hence, the forgiveness of sin by our Lord Jesus Christ brought total freedom to the afflicted in the Bible days. Afterward Jesus findeth him in the temple, and said unto him, ‘’ Behold, thou art made whole: sin no more, lest a worse thing come unto thee.” Today, many people are in bondage of sin, sickness and diseases as a result of sin.

They are ignorant of the fact that they are directly the cause of what they are suffering from. A lot of what we are suffering today is as a result of our iniquities, and our refusal to come to terms with reality, and this delays our freedom. But if we can repent from our sins and renounce our evil ways, the assurance is that the same Jesus who made them whole will forgive our sins and make us whole.

Like this: Like Loading...