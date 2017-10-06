Ita-Giwa, Ojikutu, others in fresh women’s revolt to save motherland

Though it comes with some ferocity, this is not like Aba Women’s Revolt of 1929, in fact, nothing in this fresh movement takes the semblance of Abeokuta Women’s revolt of 1940.

Senator Florence Ita-Giwa; exdeputy governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, Barister Kafilat Ogbara and some women across all strata of the nation pained by the threatening drums of war manifesting in calls for secession, have birthed a movement to engage the government and the people in healthy dialogues to foster peace and unity in Nigeria.

In commemoration of Nigeria’s 57th independence anniversary, the women gathered to re-emphasise the needs to avoid ethnic acrimony that has the potentials to degenerate into genocide and a full blown war. This urgent concern explains why at a press conference in Lagos recently, Ita-Giwa (the convener) alongside other prominent Nigerian women, expressed alarm at the recent agitations for the breakup of the country from certain quarters.

Burdened by the sad memories of Biafran war and the ruins thereafter, Ita Giwa reminisced, “the founding fathers of Nigeria bequeathed a united and virile country to us. It is our most cherished desire and in fact, our scared duty to do same for the generation that is coming after us.

” She noted that the use of hate speeches to incite or denigrate others for self-aggrandizement and dubious purpose of gaining relevance have grave repercussions and therefore appeal to all such persons to stop forthwith. “We want to caution these misguided advocates of secession to tone down the rhetoric.

It is obvious that these people never experienced the last civil war and so have no knowledge of the consequences of war. No nation on earth has ever survived two civil wars. As mothers and grandmothers, we stand resolutely for the unity of Nigeria,” said the lady also known as Mama Bakassi.

Without prejudice to the advocates and opponents of the restructuring debate, the women call on the federal government to review all past reports on the subject in order to mitigate the issues that provoke the agitations.

Many would recall that conferences and committees had been set up in the past to look into critical areas of Nigeria’s existence, there’s no doubt therefore that it will be prudent to look into them and distill a viable and reasoned way forward for the people as a nation. The convergence was that of professionals in various fields, business women and traders who all have a stake in the economy.

They all gathered under the auspices of “Nigerian Women For Peaceful Coexistence And Unity”. Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, one of the leaders of the women movement, has also called for attention to the needless delay in implementation of the national budget which she believes has the effect of stifling economic activities.

According to her, since government remains the major propeller of economic activities in the country, prompt execution of the budget will therefore go a long way in stimulating the economy for good of all and sundry. “The poverty and hunger in the land is palpable and as mothers, we bear the brunt more than the others. We take no joy in seeing our children hungry and unemployed, thus leading them to a life of crime,” Ojikutu said.

Mrs. Kafilat Ogbara, a media entrepreneur and politician however noted that the new women group is a non-political and religious body set up to unify the country. According to her, the women came together to re-echo the rallying call for a united Nigeria in these critical times with the reverberating slogan;

“To keep Nigeria One Is A Task That Must Be Done.” She also called for a heightened vigilance on the part of everyone at a time like this when a few Nigerians are bent on destroying the legacy of a united Nigeria bequeathed by the country’s founding fathers. All the women agree with Ammani Sani’s quote, “Only two people benefit from war, those who make the weapons and those who sell them, everyone else is a victim.”

Like this: Like Loading...