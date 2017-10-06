I’ve the experience to pilot PDP affairs – George

Chief Olabode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), speaks on why he is the best candidate for the national chairman of the party, among other issues. GeoFfrey Ekenna, Oluwat osin Omoniyi and Wale Elegbe de met with him in Lagos

What is your thought on Nigeria at 57? Has the country fared well or not?

Nigeria is behaving like a prodigal son, but God has been so kind to us. I listened to the Minister of Information, when he said we are coming out of recession and economy is this and that.

He gave two indices, the inflation rate and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but they don’t correlate with the reality on ground. So, if they don’t, what is the story all about? You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to know this, just adopt a simple method.

Go and get any Nigerian between Sokoto, Cross River, Enugu and Lagos, ask them if they are better off today than before. That is the measure of all these data and statistics they are talking about. You should ask the elite, the middle class and the low level; ask anybody in these categories. You don’t need to start postulating about data, let them tell the President the truth. I don’t want to go into the nitty-gritty of went wrong and how we got here because the time for real politics will be a year for now.

But the present government has not stopped blaming your party for the country’s woes?

But that is a huge joke; that like going to now reinvent the will. Blaming the PDP to say what? They have been there and soon they will be two and a half years in office. Are they saying that since 1999, the PDP government did not produce or develop some areas in agriculture, infrastructure and other sectors? What was the rate of the Naira to the Dollar when they took over? What is the political currency of Nigeria today?

Like I said, it is not time for all these abcadabra in the political arena, the government is our government because this is our country. They still have at least about six months to prove their mettle. They have the manifesto, they promised Nigerians certain things; I won’t go into details now on where they have done well and where they haven’t. Let us allow them.

What do you mean with your description of Nigeria as a prodigal son at 57?

The thing is we get easily emotional; the tribal sentiments are still so strong. My best friend is a Fulani man and I have no qualms about that. You see, human beings are human beings; whether you are Chinese, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, white, green or black. In every human being and society, you will see the good, the bad and the ugly. So, this primordial biases, I keep wondering why.

I have met a fantastic Yoruba person by any definition and I have also seen a Yoruba man worse than an animal. The same thing is applicable in the South, North and everywhere; it has nothing to do with whether you are Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba.

Those are those primordial biases that we have. Development in any country is work in progress. You must revisit methods to ensure that it is working.The essence of being elected to be in government is to go and manage the resources of the government for the betterment of the people.

That is a classic textbook definition of government. Have we effectively managed the resources of this nation for the betterment of Nigeria? That is why I said we are like a prodigal son. We got so much but we take things for granted.

Ask any Nigerian in the three categories I mentioned earlier-the elite, middle class and the bottom of the pyramid, if they are happy. If the answer is no, they need to go back to the drawing board, they have six months to do so. My party is going to be ready for serious debate in the next election, not insults or abuses. We will be ready to get back to the people to present our case to them.

To what extent is the forthcoming National Convention of your party going to shape the narrative of 2019?

The state of the party before the Supreme Court judgement was in utter confusion. My interpretation of that judgement is this: We made some tactical mistakes, and in an attempt to restabilise the party and avoid the pitfalls, we ran into more storms and it was good for learning process.

Don’t forget that democratic tenets are still in their embryonic stages in this country. The PDP is the only party in this country that is absolutely national; it has all the colors of this country. I have transversed the nooks and crannies of this country campaigning for the PDP. There is no village you get to without seeing PDP’s flag.

The taproot of the party was very strong and the founding fathers did a marvelous job. That was why I said if the decision goes otherwise, I was going to quit politics because that means we will be heading into hell.

Everything that happened was impunity and some kind of impingement on the soul of our party, which was the constitution. Any decision made at a national convention is sacrosanct; it is only another convention that can upturn it.

Because of the way Ali Modu Sheriff came, took the whole thing and said he was going to cancel the convention, the PDP is not a private organisation. A decision was made at the National Executive Council (NEC), which is next in hierarchy to the national convention but you alone came and said you are cancelling it.

I said let us challenge him, but some people said let us reconcile and discuss. I said reconcile what? We were lucky the Supreme Court ruled against the impunity and that rekindled my hope for this country that there are still people who are dedicated and loyal to this enterprise called Nigeria. I was happy!

That decision gave the party a second chance. The party needs a tested, tried captain to take the ship back to the harbor safely. If we don’t get it right this December at the convention, respect the party’s constitution and avoid impunity, I am sorry it will be a pity.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) government will just laugh straight back to the Villa. What do we need to do? The founding fathers of the party, who created and decided on the zoning concept, realized from the First Republic that there was an area friction between majority and minority in the North and ditto for majority and minority in the South. Of course, the miisnority will have their say but the majority will have their way.

Of course, they left us in that lurch and we started running government since 1960. During the Abacha era, some members of the First Republic came together to resist his ambition to transform to a civilian president. Then Abacha passed on, then they thought why can’t we come together and do something.

These are people who will ordinarily not be in the same room to discuss politically. They came together and established the PDP. Can you imagine that people like Solomon Lar sat down with Alhaji Adamu Ciroma; Chief Jim Nwobodo sitting down with Chief Alex Ekwueme; Chief Bola Ige sitting with Solomon Lar. Nobody thought that will happen.

They were all used to their tribal political enclaves, but they said let us bring up these six geo-political zones and that the six top positions in the land, each zone will have one. The six positions include the Presidency, Vice Presidency, Senate Presidency, Speakership, Secretary to the Federal Government and Chairman of the party; six positions, six zones. That is how the PDP came about and they now said after eight years they will rotate, so that nobody will feel left out.

You can’t be a member of an association and all the time only one person is the president. So, that brings that sense of oneness and belonging. If you now start deviating from the foundation principles of the party, remember that we got a bloody nose not a knockout, we were lucky. Going back now, the caretaker people are struggling and still trying to stabilise the party. It’s a caretaker, just six members and they are trying their best.

But, we need to stabilize this platform for it to be solid to launch our counter force and for a good battle. The battle means winning back the hearts and minds of the Nigerian electorate, so that they can now trust us to manage the resources of this country for their benefit.

That entails that we must perpetually show them that we are just, fair and equitable. They must also see that we are dedicated to the system and not a group of people trying to manipulate.

If impunity continues to be the watchword of the party, the electorate will run away on you. We must by whatever comparison, be committed to win back the minds of Nigerians and get them back on our side. That will come from this process we are going to go through.

Who is the ideal PDP chairman?

The party is in a storm at sea and in such situation, you don’t take a neophyte, somebody who has not learn the rope or been to the sea to develop that solid stomach, and say, take command of this ship and bring it to habour.

This is not the time for experimentation, it is not the time for some bambino to come and handle the ship of the party. This is the time for an experienced captain, who has been tested and tried and is solid weatherproof to bring the ship back to the harbour.

We have just one window, a short window before the election, just one year. Anybody that has not served as a manager of the party at any level will be a joke. I served all the time in the party even when they offered me ministerial appointment, I said no.

I could have gone to contest and be a governor, I said no, let me stay on in the party. There is a saying in Yoruba that when younger generations are cutting an Iroko tree in the forest, the elders know where it will fall. The party needs that kind of mindset and leader now.

It appears you are going into this battle with some of your boys…

That is the insulting part of it. You said my boys going into battle; you remember I told you that this is not the game for experimentation. You have an opening, just one year, the ship is already in a state that if you don’t salvage it quickly and get it back to harbour, it will go down. Has any of them served at any level as a party manager? You know there are two things: managing a state and managing a party, the two are different.

When you sit in the government house is different from party management. In party management, you hear cacophony of voices, all kinds of people pulling right and left, conflict resolution and all that.

People want to compete for one position, maybe for governorship, but you have to be fair and then tell every interested party to go to the field where the umpire is. That kind of training is different from when you are sitting in government house; I have been a governor myself and I know that it is a world of a difference. As you move from one state to another, the norms and culture of the people differs.

So, your conflict resolution thought process keeps switching on and off, but it is the experience that you have acquired in managing such conflict that will assist you because from day one, you are ready for the job. I spent 10 solid years at the party’s secretariat.

At the 1999 elective convention, I contested to be National Vice Chairman South-West. We hit the field in January 2000, there are 137 local governments in the South-West, we visited them on the minimum, five times each between January 2000 and the election in 2003. That was how we were able to score that resounding victory, we won five states.

Politics is about the people and you have to convince them about what you want and what you can do as compare to those who are already managing the resources for them. We won the hearts and minds of the people especially in Yoruba land. We met on ground in the South-West people, who contested on Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s platform with their round caps, round glasses and victory sign.

I said that didn’t translate into Baba Awolowo because he performed and managed the resources of the people to better their lot, so people listened to us. Also, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was doing well at the centre.

That experience alone emboldened me. I remembered when I said I wanted to go into politics, Baba Obasanjo looked at me and said, you a soldier, will you be able to deal with these people? Unlike in the military, you don’t know what to except in the civilian word, anything can happen, you expect from zero to infinity in behavioural terms.

That was why I said in every society you find the good, the bad and the ugly. I had gone into conflict resolution that has given me a lot of exposure and experience-the Ife, Modakeke crisis, we were able to resolve that crisis.

That was why the late Ooni of Ife gave me that title, the Atona Oodua (pathfinder of our progenitor), it is prestigious and humbling, I will carry that to my grave. So, you don’t compare some things. You don’t start at the top, you start from somewhere. This is not the time for experimentation; it is time for serious business.

Is this the reason why the party has not been performing its opposition role to the APC?

I told you that we hit a very bad storm but we were lucky. The internal crisis in the party didn’t even allow us to see what the APC was doing. We went through a bit of confusion, crisis that is self inflicted. If you have crisis, you won’t leave your house and go and fight a neighbour. You must sort out yourself first and then check out what is happening in your neigbour’s house.

Something that really impacted on me was the statement made by President Muhammadu Buhari recently, when political party leaders visited him. He said this country needs a vibrant opposition; that came from the President.

That is a brilliant advice from him because he is telling them to wake up. So, we must put on our positive mindset and not start thinking of individual ambition because we must save the ship before you can save yourself.

So, going back to your question that I am contesting with my boys; I think the boys should respect the older. There is an adage that a river that flows in your very presence can never drown you. At least, the respect must be there. I read recently somewhere that age is like a bank account, whatever you deposited there are things you will use as your withdrawals to stabilise you for that age. They are the ones that should sit back and start their own deposition.

They said they should leave it for the younger generation, am I saying that my faculties are dead. President Donald Trump is 70; Benny Sanders who contested against Mrs. Hillary Clinton is more than 75.

So, where is this sudden idea coming from? In the book of Ecclesiastes, there is time for everything. This is not a normal time for the PDP, but the time to rejuvenate itself; bring that wealth of experience and legwork it has established.

The party has produced presidents, senators, governors and others. I was Director-General of the Yar’dua-Jonathan Presidential Campaign, I had been chairman several times of national convention, I was national vice chairman of the party, I became deputy national chairman south; when I was vice chairman South- West, we won five out of six states in the zone, then I became deputy national chairman overall and we won 28 states, and we left with my Oga, Dr. Ahmadu Alli, a responsible, patriotic Nigerian. We have done like a post mortem analysis and to get back to the good old days, we must start to do what is right.

There must be no imposition, no impunity, no disrespect for the constitution of the party. We must respect our grundnorm. We have a fantastic opportunity if we get our platform stabilised.

Will the PDP win the 2019 election if you get your party is stabilised?

I believe so because the public perception of the party is important.

