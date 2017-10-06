I’ve been doing PSquare songs alone – Paul Okoye reveals

There appears to be no end in sight to the ensuing drama involving Paul and Peter Okoye of Psquare. Interestingly, Paul has revealed that he has been the one behind Psquare’s hit songs, adding that fans were deceived by music videos and pictures they see.

Paul revealed this on Twitter when a follower pleaded with him to settle his dispute with Peter, his brother, because he can’t be PSquare all alone. Paul responded; “Lol been doing it all alone…y’all were only deceived by music videos and pictures.

” We learned reliably that Paul is the brain behind most of the Psquare’ hit songs while Peter is known for the captivating choreography he adds to the music videos and live shows.

