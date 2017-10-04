Iwobi, others join Eagles as Moses arrive today

Ajibade Olusesan

All the Super Eagles called up for Saturday’s crucial World Cup qualifier against the ambitious Chipolopolo of Zambia are now in camp except Victor Moses who had an understanding with the coach to join the squad on Wednesday (today).

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina and Simon Moses were the last to join the squad Tuesday evening and so were not part of Tuesday’s training as only 20 players were involved in the exercise.

The latest arrivals are now expected to join the rest of the squad in Wednesday morning gym work and then evening training at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

“We have 24 players in camp already,” the Media Officer of the team Toyin Ibitoye said. “Moses is the only player still being expected and he got the approval of the coach to join the team on Wednesday.”

Zambia are expected on Thursday from Ghana, where they set up a training camp.

The Super Eagles won the first leg 2-1 in Zambia and will qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup finals with a win on Saturday in Uyo.

