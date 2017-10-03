Iwobi pleased with Arsenal momentum

Alex Iwobi says Arsenal have reacted well to August’s 4-0 defeat at Liverpool after securing a fourth consecutive clean sheet in their victory over Brighton.

The Gunners beat the newly-promoted side 2-0 on Sunday with the Nigeria international sealing the three points in the second half with a tidy finish following an eye-catching back-heeled assist from Alexis Sanchez.

Reflecting on the three points, Iwobi told Arsenal.com: “We’ve been doing well, it’s been nice to win again and keep the momentum going and everyone’s confident. Also to get a clean sheet is an extra bonus for the team.

“Obviously, we had a heavy defeat against Liverpool, but ever since then we’ve reacted well, we’re going on strong and yes everyone’s just proving to the Premier League, to the teams, to everyone around, that we’re able to contend for the title.

He added: “We’re always up for the challenge [of winning the league], we just have to be consistent, which is the key thing in the league. It’s no sprint, it’s a marathon, so we just have to keep on going and see where we end up.”

Iwobi also touched on his first goal of the season and his eagerness to continue taking the opportunities handed to him by the manager.

Like this: Like Loading...